Derick Hall highlights who has impressed this offseason

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
 5 days ago

The Auburn Tigers could have a handful of players take on bigger roles this season.

Many playmakers on the defense will be put in a situation to take a step forward and help Auburn win games in 2022.

Earlier this week at SEC Media Days, Derick Hall was asked about players who have been putting in the work and could surprise some people this fall. He listed several players.

"(Donovan) Kaufman, Dylan Brooks, on offense, Zach (Calzada) has looked really good. TJ (Finley) has looked really good. That's going to be a good battle. I'm ready to see who wins that job. They're both going to push each other, they're both playing well so that'll be a good competition. Zion (Puckett), he's back, he's healthy. Simp, he's back, he's healthy. Y'all know these guys but they haven't really been able to show out because of injuries. They're going to be really good for us when they're healthy this year."

Almost all of the players that Hall mentioned are expected to be starters this year. Donovan Kaufman played a lot in the middle of the field last season in a safety and nickel role. After Smoke Monday moved on to the NFL, Kaufman may be the go-to guy in the defensive backfield.

Puckett was expected to have a larger load last season but injuries limited him a year ago. With that behind him, expect Auburn to use him a lot.

Hall should know a ton about Brooks. His body totally changed from last year to this offseason. Hall mentioned later in the day that Brooks will have to play and he will be a great piece of the Auburn pass rush.

Midweek Mailbag: Who is Auburn's most improved player?

I've been looking for ways to involve more of our readers here at Auburn Daily since we launched this site with Fan Nation and Sports Illustrated back in February. The thought behind launching a football-heavy site in late February was to give us time to grow and get our feet set before the start of the season.
An early look at the 2023 Auburn baseball roster

You'd think losing eight current players to MLB, as well as a key incoming transfer, would have had Auburn baseball head coach Butch Thompson disappointed with the numerous holes opened up in the roster, but Thompson was excited that they are getting to pursue their dreams. "That's program development. They're supposed to come through here, and I want every person to get their degree and go to pro ball, and that's happening," he said. "You love these boys, and they give us so much," Thompson said. "When you see them develop like that, man, that's the goal."
ESPN FPI predicts Auburn football's 2022 season record

ESPN FPI's matchup predictor has officially been turned loose on every college football game for the 2022 season. The Auburn Tigers (ranked No. 11 in the ESPN FPI) have an interesting schedule laid out ahead of them. The FPI has some even more interesting predictions for Auburn's slate, as well as their overall record.
Overnight shooting on Winston Rd. leaves 2 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An overnight shooting in Columbus left two people injured. The incident happened on Sunday in the 1700 block of Winston Rd. Columbus police say the male victim sustained serious injuries and was transported via EMS. His condition is unknown at this time. The second victim,...
