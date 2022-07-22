Pitt Football TE Gavin Bartholomew Named to Mackey Award Watchlist

The presumed starter at tight end for the Pitt Panthers is in the running for the Mackey Award.

PITTSBURGH -- A standout freshman season from Pitt Panthers tight end Gavin Bartholomew has paved the way for a highly anticipated sophomore campaign. He earned national recognition on Friday, when the John Mackey Award, given to the most outstanding tight end in college football, named Bartholomew to their preseason watch list.

As a freshman, Bartholomew served as a fine complement to starter Lucas Krull. He appeared in all 14 games and caught 28 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns. Bartholomew, a native of Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania, earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors and was named a second team Freshman All-American by The Athletic and Pro Football Network.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Football HC Pat Narduzzi Calls For Stricter Anti-Tampering Rules

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt Football Hope to Summit a Higher Peak in 2022

Pitt Football Transfer Bub Means Earns Waiver, Will Play in 2022

College Gameday Visiting Pitt Football For Backyard Brawl

ACC Commissioner Calls for Congressional Help With NIL

How to Watch Pitt Football At ACC Media Days

Athlon Sports Ranks Pitt Football's DL No. 4 In College Football

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Defends Old College Sports Model at ACC Media Days Opener

Pitt F Guillermo Diaz-Graham, Spain Advance in FIBA Tournament

Talkin' Twins: What Pitt Basketball Can Expect From The Diaz-Graham Brothers