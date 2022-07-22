ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

After separate water rescues in Rhode Island, experts provide safety advice

By KATIE BENOIT, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — After two recent deaths of people pulled from the water in Rhode Island, experts are sharing safety advice. Keven Arruda, 9, died Thursday after being pulled from the water at Easton's Beach in Newport earlier this week. Ivandal Frederique, 18, died Wednesday after diving...

turnto10.com

