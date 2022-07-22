Go on the hunt in Old Sacramento

For those who look at the desert page first to see what they’ll order for their meal, Leatherby’s is pure heaven. Leatherby’s opened its first shop in 1982 in Carmichael. Dave, Sr. and wife, Sally, plus their son, Dave, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, had this vision to create a family-centric ice cream store. They succeeded, expanded into a multi-state operation, retrenched during a recession and have now stabilized with four local stores with another one in the works. Many of the family work in the various ice cream parlors, supported by a cadre of young help learning the craft of quality service and product. The Lincoln store has more than 100 employees, and many on the late afternoon and evening shifts are local youngsters.

LINCOLN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO