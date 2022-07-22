ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Go on the hunt in Old Sacramento

By Sacramento Association Of Museums
Mountain Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLD SACRAMENTO — History is the game and Sacramento is the game board for a special SacTown History Quest outdoor adventure hunt scheduled three upcoming Saturdays — July 23, Aug 6 & 20. Presented by the Sacramento History Museum, interested participants can choose to go solo or play in teams of...

Mountain Democrat

It’s almost time to get your brew on

The El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce El Dorado Hills Brewfest, presented by RCP Construction Inc. More than 40 breweries will be pouring, including a handful of cideries and wineries, at the lush and scenic Serrano Visitor Center Village Green, 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will include unlimited tastings, food trucks, music, games and entertainment.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: July 27

Congratulations to Grace Wegmann of El Dorado Hills, who was recently awarded a degree from Adelphi University. Wegmann majored in biology and earned a bachelor of science, magna cum laude. Congratulations to Isabella Veffredo of Placerville, who was recently named to the Dakota Wesleyan University Dean’s List. Now. Imagination...
PLACERVILLE, CA
tripsavvy.com

This New Cruise Itinerary Lets You Sail the California Coast

Instead of driving through Northern California by the open road, why not try experiencing it on the water? American Cruise Lines has just announced its first-ever California itinerary, set to launch in 2023. The eight-day journey will take place on the line's American Jazz, a 99-room modern riverboat with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Grow For It! Beat the heat

Hotter summers and less rain make us rethink the plants we want in our gardens. Heat-tolerant, water-wise plants are just as charming and beautiful as our water-loving plants. First consider native California plants. Due to our Mediterranean climate, most native plants fit the heat-resistant, drought-tolerant requirement. Calscape.org was developed by the California Native Plant Society and is a great resource for native plants. Explore the website for planting guides, plant selection and garden planning.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Leatherby's Family Creamery is a treat

For those who look at the desert page first to see what they’ll order for their meal, Leatherby’s is pure heaven. Leatherby’s opened its first shop in 1982 in Carmichael. Dave, Sr. and wife, Sally, plus their son, Dave, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, had this vision to create a family-centric ice cream store. They succeeded, expanded into a multi-state operation, retrenched during a recession and have now stabilized with four local stores with another one in the works. Many of the family work in the various ice cream parlors, supported by a cadre of young help learning the craft of quality service and product. The Lincoln store has more than 100 employees, and many on the late afternoon and evening shifts are local youngsters.
LINCOLN, CA
4kids.com

Tickets Giveaway – Circus Vargas Roseville

Get a chance to win a family pack of 4 tickets to the upcoming show of Circus Vargas in Roseville, performing from July 29 – Aug. 14. We will draw 10 winners for this awesome giveaway!!!. Please enter your information below.
ROSEVILLE, CA
activenorcal.com

RIVER MONSTER: 8-Foot Sturgeon Caught on the Sacramento River

We’ve been documenting the giant, ancient fish that swim in the waters of the Sacramento River for years now. Some people are skeptical. Now, we have more evidence of the giant sturgeon that live in the freshwater of Northern California. Fisherman Andrew Phon landed a 94-inch sturgeon on the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

The kindness of strangers

Thanks to the lovely couple from Placerville who bought my 81st birthday lunch at Silver’s in Fort Bragg on June 27. Never in my life has anyone treated me to a birthday lunch like that. What a generous, kind-hearted, amazing couple. Thank you so very, very much. I am still in awe of your great deed. Hopefully, good karma will come to you.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Bright Futures Festival supports El Dorado County youth

El Dorado County local bands MerryGold and Ryder Thieves are set to celebrate community through music at the Bright Futures Festival: a benefit concert for CASA El Dorado. This concert event will take place on Saturday, July 30, at the beautiful Sarureel Vineyards barn on Cold Springs Road in Placerville.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

EDH author wins Purple Dragonfly Award

El Dorado Hills children’s book author Rae Rankin took first place in the the 2022 Purple Dragonfly Awards Outdoor Recreation category for her book “Mountain Girl.” This is her second Purple Dragonfly Award, having won one for her book “Cowgirl and the Ghost Horse” last year.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
KCRA.com

Three-day paddle boarding festival on Lake Natoma underway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A three-day water festival on the beautiful Lake Natoma is underway. PaddleSplash Water Festival began Friday, July 22 and ends Sunday, July 24. It's an all-day event organized by NorCal SUP. This three-day water festival is a big draw for fundraising, which will benefit high-risk...
YOGA
FOX40

Study: Roseville ranked among the top cities to live in America

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville has been named the best city to live in California, according to a study from Livability.com.  Out of a list of 100 cities, Roseville is ranked as the country’s number 21 best place to live and is the only city in California that was featured in the study. “Its bustling […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Marshall needs more volunteers

The Marshall Hospital Auxiliary, better known as the Marshall Hospital volunteers, is looking for volunteers to fill its ranks. Volunteers serve in four departments at the hospital and at the outpatient surgery center in Cameron Park. Volunteers’ primary focus is to do a variety of non-medical tasks so the staff...
CAMERON PARK, CA
accesslocal.tv

Supporting Black Businesses within the Sacramento Community through the African Market Place

On 2251 Florin Road, Florin Square holds its annual African Marketplace event on the first and third Saturday of every month. This event will draw you to various parts of African culture through food, clothing, hair and skin products, and accessories. The African Marketplace is the place to go if you’re interested in supporting local black businesses in Sacramento and learning about the city’s culture and traditions. The intricate traditions and friendly smiles from the vendors and shoppers made me feel welcome as I walked around the event.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County flavored cigarettes ban starts Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ban on the sale of flavored tobacco in Sacramento County went into effect Monday. The Sacramento Board of Supervisors voted to end the sale of the products on January 25 starting six months after the ordinance was officially adopted. The board’s ban encompasses any tobacco product that tastes or smells […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Community Observatory hosts out of this world event

Community Observatory on the Folsom Lake College – El Dorado Center campus has joined hundreds of sites across the country to celebrate the release of the first science images from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s next great space science observatory. As part of this celebration, Community Observatory will host a talk by NASA Ambassador Tim Pinkney on Saturday, July 30, when he will highlight the images and significant findings that scientists and astronomers world over are excited about.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento, once the canning capital of the world

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Today Sacramento is known as the Farm-to-Fork Capital of America, but in the early 20th century it could have been known as the Canning Capital of America with its large and numerous canning facilities. When the Transcontinental Railroad was completed, the Sacramento River was tamed...
SACRAMENTO, CA

