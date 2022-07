Mendocino County Public Health officials reported Tuesday that three county residents have died from Covid-19 so far in July, for a total of 134 deaths from the virus. According to a press release, the first deceased patient is identified as a 91-year-old woman “with co-morbidities, from the greater Ukiah area”; the second deceased patient is identified as an 85-year-old woman “with co-morbidities, from the greater Ukiah area”; and the third deceased patient is identified as a 91-year-old woman “with co-morbidities, from the North Coast area.”

