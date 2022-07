The burning question today is “What is affordable housing?” After 2 1/2 hours attending the recent meeting of the “Gang of Five” and their appointed planning commissioners plus county staff and consultants on the TV monitor, it became very clear to me “affordable housing” is a myth. It belongs in stories to be told around campfires in years to come like those of Bigfoot, the Loch Ness monster, the unicorn, maybe even the tooth fairy.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO