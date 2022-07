OXFORD, PA — The Oxford Police Department is issuing a warning to residents after multiple thefts from vehicles were reported Monday. The incidents occurred on Midland Drive and the areas of Wheeler Blvd, Park Street, and Oxhaven Apartments. Police are asking residents to view any surveillance footage they may have from the overnight hours to see if they might have captured our suspects. The released video has been provided by a resident and shows one perpetrator who checks the driver’s door of a locked vehicle before leaving the property.

OXFORD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO