ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to manage your online visibility in WhatsApp

By Namerah Saud Fatmi
Android Central
Android Central
 5 days ago

Online privacy is more valuable than ever these days. Whether you like to stay discreet or just dislike having people all up in your business, you can easily manage your visibility settings in WhatsApp to suit your needs.

Here's how you can disable those annoying read receipts, hide your status from prying eyes, and alter other important online visibility and privacy settings in WhatsApp.

How to turn off read receipts in WhatsApp

While I used my Google Pixel 6 for this guide, the steps are identical across all Android smartphones , so you can follow them on any Android device. Let's begin!

1. Open WhatsApp on your Android phone.

2. Tap the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3couQ7_0gpCsEzw00

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

3. Select Settings .

4. Head into the Privacy settings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yggb0_0gpCsEzw00

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

5. Turn off the toggle for Read receipts .

As soon as you turn off your read receipts in WhatsApp , you will no longer be able to tell when someone has seen your message and vice versa. This is indicated by the tick icon turning blue. Turning off read receipts does not disable double-ticks in WhatsApp.

Remember, one tick means the message has been sent, two ticks indicate that it has been delivered, and both ticks turning blue signifies that the recipient has seen your WhatsApp message.

How to change your last seen, profile photo, about, and status visibility in WhatsApp

To manage your other privacy settings in WhatsApp, repeat steps one through four stated above. Once you have entered your Privacy settings in WhatsApp, you will find individual sections for Last seen , Profile photo , About , and Status . Here's how you can manage each of these privacy options in WhatsApp on Android.

  • Last seen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1uPg_0gpCsEzw00

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

After entering your WhatsApp privacy settings, tap Last seen . Choose from among Everyone , My contacts , My contacts except... , and Nobody .

The My contacts except... option is particularly handy, as you can exclude specific individuals from knowing exactly when you were last seen online in WhatsApp.

  • Profile photo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0f29_0gpCsEzw00

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

You will find the Profile photo privacy settings sitting right beneath the Last seen option. To control who can view your WhatsApp profile picture, tap that option and select from the same options.

  • About

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZJgP_0gpCsEzw00

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The WhatsApp profile picture privacy settings are followed by the About section. This is the little customizable blurb that appears beneath your name in the app. If you don't want everyone to read it, you can select accordingly.

  • Status

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5KNv_0gpCsEzw00

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Your WhatsApp status updates can generally be viewed by anyone who has your number and the app installed on their phone. This isn't the best privacy policy, and you can alter it by tapping Status privacy under the Privacy settings in WhatsApp.

Be safe out there

WhatsApp is a fantastic Android app for messaging and video calls, but it's not without fault. Be sure to keep yourself safe when using the app by making full use of the built-in privacy and security features. After reviewing and editing your online visibility options in WhatsApp, take some extra time to go through your security settings.

Setting up two-factor authentication in WhatsApp is a wonderful way to bolster your account safety. If you're looking for the most secure messaging app, WhatsApp may not be the right answer. Be sure to check out out Telegram vs. Signal vs. WhatsApp breakdown to figure out your best shot at having the safest texting app on Android.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDXiM_0gpCsEzw00

WhatsApp Messenger

Communicate with others using one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world. Now owned by Meta, WhatsApp brings you features like end-to-end encryption, VoIP audio and video calls, disappearing chats and media, and an easy-to-use interface.

Get from: Google Play Store View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 2

Related
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Privacy#Android Smartphones#Privacy Settings#Smart Phone
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
Parade

Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers

Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

How To Tell If Spyware Is Hiding On Your Android Phone

Spyware is a constant annoyance at best (and danger at worst) for any device connected to the internet, which is something Android users know all too well. From innocent-looking apps quietly taking control of phones to fraudulent system updates, the nefarious software seems to be everywhere, and it's almost never easy to deal with once it takes root. The best way to counteract spyware is to avoid getting it on your system in the first place.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly

Apple has a tight grip over which apps iPhone owners can use. iOS users can only download apps from the App Store. The company also takes a 30 percent commission from developers. Despite these measures - which many believe are unfair - that have seemingly been designed to keep users safe, many fraudulent apps are still there on Apple's official applications store.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

5 tips and tricks every Roku TV user needs to know

Roku is still the streaming platform to beat. Affordable hardware and intuitive software have made it the platform of choice for millions of American consumers. There is a decent chance that you have a Roku device in your home right now. As such, we think this might be a good time to share some tips to help you get the most out of your Roku.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Messaging Apps That Are Secure: Signal vs. WhatsApp

Consumers are increasingly concerned about their privacy as more communication and information is sent via messaging apps. Two messaging apps, Signal and WhatsApp, have become commonplace for people to talk to each other instead of sending a text. Figuring out what happens to those conversations, some of which may include personal or financial details or even current events such as Roe v. Wade being overturned, is critical to maintaining privacy.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Privacy Setting You Need To Change On Your New Android Phone

Google uses a vast network of sophisticated trackers injected into dozens of its services and millions of partner websites to serve you targeted ads (via Google). The trackers follow you across the internet from one website to the next, collecting detailed information about your browsing activity, interests, preferences, device info, and personal data. Using these details, Google generates a unique advertising ID for you and only shows ads from specific advertisers.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

Social networking as we know it is likely on its way out

Social networking, as we’ve come to know it, is probably on the way out. It was once a big draw for all kinds of people, and at the same time an amazing way to harvest personal data that could be used to target ads. But everything is temporary on...
INTERNET
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy