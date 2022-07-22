As dangerous heat wave continues, changes being made at New York City Triathlon

NEW YORK - With a heat advisory in effect through Sunday night, the New York City Triathlon will not go on as planned. It will be shortened.

As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, if you've been outside during the past few days, you know how hot and humid it has been. That's only going to dial up into the weekend, which can be dangerous conditions for thousands of triathlon participants.

Organizers behind the annual event say that's the reason for modifying part of the race. The bike portion will be 12.4 miles, instead of 24.8, and the run will be 2.5 miles, instead of 6.2.

To make sure participants are properly hydrated, organizers say they will ramp up hydration stations throughout the route.

More than 2,400 people are registered between the ages of 14-81.

Those behind the event say it was a difficult decision, but one that prioritizes safety.

"We do have to worry about both the 14-year-olds and the 81-year-olds, and all the supporting communities that help us pull this event together. Law enforcement, volunteers, spectators, medical personnel, our own staff. There's a lot that goes into it," said Nicole Bostick of Life Time.

Organizers are strongly encouraging everyone to stay hydrated before, during and after they finish.

Participants who spoke to CBS2 had mixed feelings about the changes.

"I'm a little disappointed. Came a long way, spent a lot of money to come up here," Florida resident Wayne Griner said.

"I think we're all just excited to have a race at all, and I know that the safety of the athletes is everyone's priority," participant Brittney Balser said.

"The way the race is set up, it's swim first, then bike, then run, and the running can be a little challenging there to kind of finish things off," Connecticut resident J.T. Fucigna said.

Organizers say the swim portion will go on as originally planned in the Hudson River.