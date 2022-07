OHIO —Allen County’s unemployment rate increased 1% from last month, according to statistics released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Allen County recorded an unemployment rate of 4.3%, with just 2,100 unemployed people on the rolls with a labor force of 47,400. Allen County had its lowest rate in May at 3.3% and its highest rate this year was in February when numbers came in at 6.0%

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO