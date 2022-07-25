Man’s death in custody of Tarrant County Jail under investigation

Cassandra Johnson, second from right, and others protest outside the Tarrant County Jail in downtown Fort Worth on Monday, July 25, 2022. Johnson’s son, Trelynn Wormley, 23, died while in custody at the Tarrant County Jail last week. Wormley’s death is currently under investigation. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

The death of a man who was in the custody of the Tarrant County Jail is under investigation.

Trelynn Wormley, 23, was found unresponsive in his cell shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Other inmates assigned to the same cell notified detention officers, and John Peter Smith Hospital medical staff who work at the jail began providing medical attention within seconds, the sheriff’s office said. Wormley was transported to JPS, where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.

His cause of death has not yet been determined, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records.

“All in-custody deaths are reviewed and investigated by multiple internal and external sources including the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Internal Affairs Division, the Fort Worth Police Department, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, John Peter Smith medical staff, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Attorney General’s Office,” the sheriff’s office release said.

The sheriff’s office did not release further details about the investigation.

Wormley’s mother, Cassandra Johnson, said he suffered from a traumatic brain injury two years ago.

Wormley was in custody at the jail’s Green Bay unit, at 2500 Urban Drive, records show.

Wormley was booked into the jail on Jan. 25 on charges of aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft, failure to identify by giving false information, fraudulent use of identification information and harassment of a public servant, according to the sheriff’s office.