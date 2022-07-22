ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Unemployment Rate Drops

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois‘ unemployment rate is down. The state’s Department of Employment Security says...

Pritzker Announces Record-Breaking Adult-Use Cannabis Tax Revenue

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) Illinois is coming off a record breaking year of revenue generated by adult-use cannabis. Governor Pritzker announced that the state has seen a 50-percent increase in total tax reported from adult-use cannabis, jumping to more than 445-million-dollars in fiscal year 2022. Total adult-use cannabis sales also rose 50-percent, increasing to one-point-five-billion-dollars.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Democratic Leaders Push Chicago As Host Of 2024 DNC

Illinois’ top Democrats are banding together to push for Chicago as host of their 2024 convention. Governor Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Illinois Democratic Chair Robin Kelly and others gathered yesterday in Chicago to convince Democratic Party leaders to pick the Windy City to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Chicago is one of four finalists, along with New York, Atlanta and Houston. Democratic party leaders are touring the cities to determine which will be host.
CHICAGO, IL
Governor Pritzker Announces Sale of the James R. Thompson Center (JRTC), Google to Occupy Renovated Building

FILE - This April 8, 2003 file photo shows the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner announced Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, he wants to hold a public auction to sell Thompson Center, which houses state government offices in downtown Chicago, calling the building "ineffective" and a "very wasteful, very inefficient use of space." He said selling the building and moving state workers elsewhere could save the state between $6 million and $12 million annually. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
CHICAGO, IL
Will County State’s Attorney Speaks Out Against the End of Cash Bail in Illinois

FILE - In this file photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012, Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow enters the Will County Courthouse as the Drew Peterson murder trial continues in Joliet, Ill. The high-profile Drew Peterson and Christopher Vaughn murder trials cost Will County $600,000 to prosecute. The county transferred $500,000 into a special prosecution fund a few years ago. The money was meant largely for those cases. However that money has been spent and Glasgow has asked for another $100,000. There also are outstanding bills for expert witnesses at both trials. (AP Photo/M Spencer Green, File)
WILL COUNTY, IL
Ex-Gov. Pat Quinn Fighting To Preserve Name Of Soldier Field

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File) Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is fighting to preserve the name Soldier Field. Quinn yesterday launched a campaign to prevent the selling of the naming rights to the iconic lakefront stadium. He introduced a citizens ordinance to get an advisory referendum on the February ballot that would ask voters whether the city should be allowed to attach a corporate name to Soldier Field. The announcement came a day after Mayor Lightfoot unveiled three options for renovating the stadium.
ILLINOIS STATE

