Illinois Unemployment Rate Drops

FILE - In this file photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012, Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow enters the Will County Courthouse as the Drew Peterson murder trial continues in Joliet, Ill. The high-profile Drew Peterson and Christopher Vaughn murder trials cost Will County $600,000 to prosecute. The county transferred $500,000 into a special prosecution fund a few years ago. The money was meant largely for those cases. However that money has been spent and Glasgow has asked for another $100,000. There also are outstanding bills for expert witnesses at both trials. (AP Photo/M Spencer Green, File)

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO