The Special Collections of the Albin O. Kuhn Library and Gallery at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County has acquired approximately 1,000 early works by Tom Klinkowstein, professor of fine arts, design, art history, including flat art, audio, video, transparencies, press, and research documents. The majority of works in “The Tom Klinkowstein Collection” span the late 1970s to the mid-1990s and address the emergence of the Internet and questions it raised regarding identity and opportunity.

