San Diego, CA

3rd Rock from the Sun star at Comic-Con!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the television classic 3rd Rock from the Sun will have a chance to meet one of its stars this afternoon at Comic-Con 2022!. French Stewart, who played the silly character Harry Solomon, will be interacting with fans at 2:30 pm near...

CBS 8

San Diego Tattoo artist puts art over pain

SAN DIEGO — For San Diego tattoo artist Forrest Lang, the answer to the question from a user on TikTok asking what his favorite tattoo he did was simple. It was covering up the pimp's initials on a young woman who was sex trafficked as a 14-year-old girl. Lang,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

One last walk during Comic-Con 2022.

A pretty good crowd was walking around outside Comic-Con this Sunday mid-afternoon. The more popular offsite activations still had long lines–two hours in many cases! But some of the lesser offsites were already coming down, being dismantled, loaded back into trucks. Comic-Con 2022 went by all too fast!. I...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Rottentomatoes.com

2022 San Diego Comic-Con Cosplay Gallery

Comic-Con International: San Diego has returned to form with a live event and cosplayers have also returned in force — some with The Force. Have a look at what 2022 Comic-Con had to offer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
What Now San Diego

Steak 48 Shares Sneak Peek of Del Mar Location

Construction is underway at Del Mar Highlands Town Center to introduce the upscale Steakhouse restaurant called Steak 48. Steak 48 recently shared initial art renderings of their new 12,000 square-foot space. Mock up illustrations show the elegantly designed exterior of the restaurant, with visibility from Del Mar Heights Rd and...
coolsandiegosights.com

Another cool batch of cosplay photographs!

As usual, there’s a whole lot of cosplay to enjoy during Comic-Con this year!. Every imaginable character from popular entertainment (movies, television, comic books, video games…) can be seen roaming the streets and sidewalks in downtown San Diego. Most of the outdoor cosplay is found in the Gaslamp or around the convention center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

From free parks to swanky rooftops, your guide to San Diego’s outdoor movie venues

If there is anything better than a movie star, it might just be a movie under the stars. At San Diego’s outdoor movie venues, you can watch “The Wizard of Oz” at the beach, catch the lights of “La La Land” from a downtown rooftop, or treat your family to a summer of free movie nights right in your own neighborhood.
sandiegoville.com

Tijuana-Style Hot Dog Sensation Doggos Gus On The Move In San Diego

A specialist in Tijuana-style bacon-wrapped hot dogs, Doggos Gus is on the move in San Diego and will soon shutter its Imperial Beach restaurant. In 2017, Gustavo Tonella took his mobile hot dog stand and installed it within now-defunct craft beer-centric Twisted Taps, taking over the food component at the then family-friendly bar and kitchen. Tonella, who started Doggos Gus in 2010, left the Twisted Taps kitchen in early summer 2018 to shift his focus to catering and events. In late 2019, Tonella took over the quaint space at 805 Seacoast Avenue previously occupied by Imperial Beach Buns (and IB Tacos before that) and reopened his brick-and-mortar restaurant in a new neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Person
French Stewart
coolsandiegosights.com

A look inside Escondido’s Blacksmith & Wheelwright Shop.

Should you find yourself at Escondido’s Grape Day Park on a Saturday afternoon, be sure to walk over to that green corrugated metal building near the old train depot museum. You’ll be able to enjoy a look inside the Bandy Blacksmith & Wheelwright Shop and see instructors, students and Bandy Blacksmith Guild members at work!
ESCONDIDO, CA
#Comic Con#3rd Rock From The Sun#Cozi Tv#Television#Cozi#Omni
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in San Diego, CA — 30 Top Places!

San Diego is an oceanfront city in California, home to many fun-filled attractions, glorious beaches, and outstanding eateries. It is the perfect place to go on a culinary getaway as you explore its many fantastic breakfast spots. Quench your appetite by dining at eateries boasting topping-loaded buttermilk pancakes, benedicts with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thrillist

14 Essential Seafood Restaurants in San Diego with Oceanfront Views

There are approximately 2,792 different seafood restaurants in San Diego, according to statistics that we just made up. With 70 miles of coastline in San Diego County alone, along with Baja California and the whole Pacific Northwest, San Diegans enjoy a fresh seafood bounty that our landlocked counterparts can only dream of. From sweet, ready-to-slurp oysters to yellowtail, mahi-mahi, and marlin tacos, and an abundance of crustaceans ready to be doused in butter and served with soft rolls or with market fresh veggies, our choices from the briny deep are nearly limitless. Of course, the only thing that makes a great seafood dinner even better is a great view to go with it. We’ve rounded up our favorite oceanfront spots, from Oceanside to Imperial Beach:
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego May Hear Loud ‘Booms' Wednesday. Don't Be Alarmed

Loud booms may be heard in parts of San Diego Wednesday but it's no cause for alarm -- it's just a ... cannon?. The U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot plans to do some training exercises at their base in the Midway area of San Diego from about 8 a.m. to noon. During that time, the base will be setting off some ceremonial cannon fire and playing warning messages over the loudspeaker, the MCRD said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Entertainment
San Diego Business Journal

San Marcos Gets a Little Sweeter

Seyonna Hall is only 2 years old, but already she knows a good cookie when she sees – and tastes – one. Observing dozens of oversized plant-based cookies – from Chocolate Chip S’mores to Ube White Chocolate to Cosmic Brownie – the toddler chose a rainbow sprinkled one, her eyes growing nearly as big as the sweets behind a glass counter at.
SAN MARCOS, CA

