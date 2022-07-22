NA Boys BB Camp July 26-28

People’s Defender

The North Adams High School boys basketball program will be hosting a Pee Wee Camp for athletes entering third through sixth grades in the upcoming school year.

The camp will run from July 26-28 from 9 a.m. – noon each day in the NAHS gymnasium, with sign ups available the first day (July 26) from 8 – 9 a.m.

The cost for the camp is $50, but if you have ,ore than one athlete from the same household attending, the cost will be $50 for the first athlete and then $10 for each additional athlete.

For questions or more information, contact NAHS Varsity coach Nathan Copas at nathan.copas@ovsd.us