Giant sculpture made of trash to be installed at OK park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City will soon be home to a large art sculpture made from litter that was cleaned up by volunteers with OKC Beautiful.

OKC Beautiful says the artwork will be installed in the southeast corner of Scissortail Park’s Lower Park, and will be created by artist Gabriel Friedman as a means to educate Oklahomans about the harms of single-use materials and litter, while promoting recycling.

Rendering of concept future art sculpture made of litter to be installed at Scissortail Park’s Lower Park area, created by artist Gabriel Friedman. Photo provided by: OKC Beautiful.

As an Oklahoma City-based artist, Friedman’s artworks range “from the whimsical to the absurd,” according to OKC Beautiful. “He has training and extensive experience in a variety of materials and mediums including carpentry and woodworking, naturally harvested materials, metal and welding, blacksmithing, general construction and contracting.”

“I’ve been secretly making art out of trash for most of my life,” Friedman stated in a press release. “Whether I sneak it into my public art piece or when I make little trash sculptures just for me, I see ‘waste’ as material embedded with energy and stories. So, I am thrilled to be working with OKC Beautiful to create a public sculpture addressing the disposable nature of our society using items used, discarded and then recollected by my Oklahoma City neighbors and friends.”

A rendering of the sculpture, seen above, still needs more trash to be able to come to life. OKC Beautiful gathers 5,000 volunteers each year to remove litter, and anyone can participate. Click here to sign up.

OKC Beautiful volunteers at a litter cleanup at Oliver Park. Photo provided by: OKC Beautiful.

“Sign me up for trash collection! I think this is a creative, effective and engaging way to work to drastically cut down on trash that eventually winds up in the Oklahoma River,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO & President of the Scissortail Park Foundation. “Gabriel Freeman, with his creative energy and ingenuity, will no doubt produce a sculpture that adds colorful and fun character to the Lower Park with and a critical underlying message.”