Devin was born in Ridgecrest on January 19, 1999 and passed away July 14, 2022 in Ridgecrest. Devin grew up in Ridgecrest. He enjoyed the outdoors and his passion for music gave him great pleasure. He was inspired by his love of new vocabulary that emanated through every lyrical freestyle he would sing. Family was important to Devin and he loved spending time with all his large family and friends. Devin was very loving and quick to forgive. He loved that he was the big brother. Devin had been accepted to the Conservation Corp Fire Camp and was excited about the upcoming opportunity.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO