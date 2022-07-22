ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Mendocino Farms opening new location in Plano this August: Here’s how to get a free menu item

By Tyler Manning
 5 days ago
DALLAS (KDAF) — A new fast-casual restaurant is coming to the Plano area and they’re giving out free food to celebrate. Mendocino Farms is known for its varied menu of seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. They will be opening a new...

ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex.

