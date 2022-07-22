Mendocino Farms opening new location in Plano this August: Here’s how to get a free menu item

Nikita Hair will open in September on Preston Road in Frisco. (Courtesy Nikita Hair) Nikita Hair will open its first Texas hair salon in September as the company continues its expansion into the U.S. with a store in Frisco. The company, which originated in Norway, has over 150 locations across Europe, according to marketing manager Jennifer Cruz. Nikita Hair provides hair cuts, coloring extensions and hair treatments for women, men and children. The Frisco location will be 1,700 square feet and located in the Shops at Creekside development alongside tenants such as Waxonomy and Sweetwaters Coffee, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The hair salon will also sell its own line of hair and skin products called Eleni & Chris at its store at 13030 Preston Road, Ste. 500, Frisco. www.nikitahair.com.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO