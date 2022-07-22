ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Finders keepers:’ Sioux City man arrested for stealing phones at Hard Rock casino

By Ariel Pokett
 5 days ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man allegedly seen on camera stealing two phones was arrested after allegedly telling officers he should keep them because he found them.

According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, Mathew Queen, 35, was seen at the Hard Rock Casino at Midnight on Thursday.

Surveillance video captured Queen entering the casino, walking through the east doors, and roaming the floor. Another patron had left his two cell phones at a slot machine as he went to grab some money, the documents specified that one of the phones was a newly issued iPhone 13 for work, and a personal iPhone 12. The phones were valued at $1000 and $850, respectively.

Queen allegedly walked up to the slot machine, took the phones, and left without turning them in or trying to find the owner. Officials were able to find him later by recognizing a unique tattoo on his forearm that could be seen in the video footage.

While officials were discussing the incident with Queen, the documents indicated he said, “finders keepers.”

Queen was arrested and charged with second-degree theft. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

