DeSean Jackson got a Super Bowl ring from the Rams

There was a lot of excitement about DeSean Jackson signing with the Rams last offseason, and early on, it looked like it was going to be a perfect match. He lit it up in training camp, building a good connection with Matthew Stafford and in Week 3 against the Bucs, he caught three passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

But his time with the Rams ended abruptly when he requested a trade seven games in and was subsequently cut when Los Angeles couldn’t find a trade partner.

Yet, even though he played more games with the Raiders (9) than he did with the Rams (7), he still got a Super Bowl ring from the Rams. He shared a photo of the ring on Instagram, a nice gesture by the organization to make him part of the championship celebration.

The Rams received their rings in a private ceremony on Thursday night.

In seven games with the Rams, Jackson caught eight passes for 221 yards and a touchdown. Stafford missed him a couple of times after he beat the defense deep, but overall, the pairing simply didn’t work as expected.

Sean McVay took the blame for not finding ways to integrate Jackson more, but the Rams had Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson, so it was difficult to get him the ball often.