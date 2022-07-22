ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DeSean Jackson got a Super Bowl ring from the Rams

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRUIw_0gpCkklO00

There was a lot of excitement about DeSean Jackson signing with the Rams last offseason, and early on, it looked like it was going to be a perfect match. He lit it up in training camp, building a good connection with Matthew Stafford and in Week 3 against the Bucs, he caught three passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

But his time with the Rams ended abruptly when he requested a trade seven games in and was subsequently cut when Los Angeles couldn’t find a trade partner.

Yet, even though he played more games with the Raiders (9) than he did with the Rams (7), he still got a Super Bowl ring from the Rams. He shared a photo of the ring on Instagram, a nice gesture by the organization to make him part of the championship celebration.

The Rams received their rings in a private ceremony on Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJq5J_0gpCkklO00

In seven games with the Rams, Jackson caught eight passes for 221 yards and a touchdown. Stafford missed him a couple of times after he beat the defense deep, but overall, the pairing simply didn’t work as expected.

Sean McVay took the blame for not finding ways to integrate Jackson more, but the Rams had Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson, so it was difficult to get him the ball often.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Racy Vacation Photo

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay became a married man this offseason. The Super Bowl-winning head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn. McVay and Khomyn met during his time coaching in the Washington, D.C. area. While McVay was coaching in Washington, Khomyn was reportedly attending nearby George Mason University.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Surprising Dig

Did Tim Tebow take a surprising dig at the Manning family earlier this week?. The former Florida Gators star named Matt Corral arguably the best quarterback in Ole Miss history. Ole Miss, of course, also featured Eli Manning and Archie Manning at the quarterback position. "You’re also trying to replace...
NFL
The Spun

JJ Watt Calls Out His Wife: NFL World Reacts

Arizona Cardinals standout pass rusher JJ Watt and his wife, Kealia Watt, like to get into it on social media from time to time. JJ Watt isn't taking it easy on his wife even though she's pregnant with their first child. Kealia Watt, who plays professional soccer, apparently forgot to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Kelly Stafford's Racy Photo

The wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford went viral this week. Kelly Stafford had quite the outfit - and Instagram post - following her husband's Super Bowl ring ceremony in Los Angeles over the weekend. Matthew Stafford cropped his wife out of his Instagram post - his first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how Aaron Rodgers showed up to Packers training camp

Aaron Rodgers channeled his inner Cameron Poe on the first day of Year 18 with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning two-time MVP, rolled up to training camp on Tuesday – the official reporting day for veterans – in a white tank top and jeans with long, slicked-back hair, replicating the iconic Nicholas Cage character from the 1997 action thriller “Con Air.”
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY

How much do NFL refs make? Referee salaries, paths to officiating and female referees.

According to Statista, the minimum salary for an NFL player was $660,000 in 2021. That number is projected to grow to $1.065 million by 2030. Professional athlete is one of the highest-paid jobs annually, but because American football careers are short, not all athletes are wealthy after retirement. According to Statista, the average career of an NFL player is only 3.3 years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Ring#American Football#Bucs
Yardbarker

Walter Payton's son turned down opportunity to play for Packers?

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have the oldest and most storied rivalry in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers currently lead the all-time series 103-95-6 vs their bitter rival. Over the last two decades the Packers have made up for abysmal decades of football in the 1970s and 1980s. This rivalry runs so deep that even some who are close to it, are apparently willing to give up millions of dollars over it.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers' latest Packers training camp look had everyone making the same 'Con Air' jokes

Aaron Rodgers’ preseason looks are legendary. Is this intentional? Sometimes. In 2021, he spiced up July NFL headlines by co-opting teammate Aaron Jones’ shades and wearing an Homage shirt that put The Office’s Kevin Malone and his glorious, tragic pot of family recipe chili together in an NBA Jam mashup. In 2015, he got ahead of the Top Gun: Maverick hype by showing up to the Packers’ Welcome Back Luncheon in full fighter pilot gear. And in 2019, with an exhibition looming on the too-small-thanks-to-goalpost-holes field of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, he donned a full denim-on-denim Canadian tuxedo.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Why He Ended Up Leaving The Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has finally revealed why he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. In an interview on ESPN this Monday morning, Hill explained that he actually wanted to stay put in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs weren't willing to come anywhere close to the contract Davante Adams received -...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Lawrence Taylor Responds To Aaron Donald: NFL World Reacts

In the eyes of many - including Patriots head coach Bill Belichick - Lawrence Taylor is the greatest defensive player in NFL history. “His dominance. The greatness of Lawrence Taylor. He's bigger, stronger, faster, more explosive. Even though he didn't really know what he was doing, instinctively as a football player, he's at the very top of the list," Belichick said.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach Reacts To The J.T. Barrett News

J.T. Barrett's professional football career has come to an end. His coaching career has just begun, though. On Saturday, the Detroit Lions announced that Barrett has been added to the team's coaching staff. Barrett joining the coaching ranks comes as no surprise. Many close to the Ohio State football program...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers will now only have three sets of siblings on their roster. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is releasing running back Trey Edmunds on Monday. His younger brother, Terrell Edmunds, will begin his fifth season as Pittsburgh's starting safety. The older Edmunds scored his one NFL...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy