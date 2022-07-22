ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers fans hoping for a Matthew Tkachuk trade shouldn’t be upset with prior moves

By Anthony Scultore
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The trade rumors began to fly the moment news broke that Matthew Tkachuk was not going to sign long-term with the Calgary Flames. Every NHL fanbase started fantasizing about the 24 year-old superstar wearing their jersey. I mean, who wouldn’t want a power forward with skill. In 2021-22, he...

www.foreverblueshirts.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rangers sign former Cy Young Award winner before MLB trade deadline

The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
MLB
markerzone.com

NAZEM KADRI CONNECTED TO SURPRISE EASTERN CONFERENCE TEAM

Free agent forward Nazem Kadri has had plenty of interest come his way during free agency. The 31-year-old helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup last season, and is looking for a big pay day. Now, one surprise Eastern Conference team appears to have entered the race to get him.
NHL
ClutchPoints

The harsh reality facing Phillies at MLB trade deadline, per GM

Just one game back of a Wild Card spot in the National League, it makes sense for the Philadelphia Phillies to be buyers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Speaking to the media, Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski revealed the harsh reality the Phillies are facing ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Florida, NY
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Signing Veteran Defensive Back

The New York Giants are turning to a familiar face to add depth to their secondary before training camp. New York is signing safety Andrew Adams, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. Adams, who spent the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, broke into the NFL with the Giants in 2016-17.
NFL
FanNation Fastball

Major Injury News For St. Louis Cardinals

On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they have placed Steven Matz on the 15-day IL. Cardinals: "We have placed LHP Steven Matz (left knee sprain) on the 15-day IL. We have recalled RHP James Naile from Memphis (AAA)." Matz is in his first season with the Cardinals after...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Chris Kreider
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Marlins' Trade Rumor

With the MLB trade deadline one week away, the Miami Marlins are reportedly ready to sell off. Miami is 6-11 in the last three weeks and at 45-51, sits 5.5 games out of a wild card spot in the NL. They also just lost star second baseman Jazz Chisholm for at least several weeks due to a back injury.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Dbacks extend Giants' losing streak to 7 games with 5-3 win

PHOENIX (AP) — Torey Lovullo’s offensive mantra through six seasons in the desert has been to build innings by getting runners on base, move them around and wait for someone to get a big hit. A bunt single, a safety bunt and a homer — the Arizona Diamondbacks followed their manager’s plans to perfection in the seventh inning against San Francisco. Jose Rojas homered after the Diamondbacks scored two runs on Jose Herrera’s squeeze bunt in the seventh inning, extending the Giants’ losing streak to seven games with a 5-3 win on Wednesday. “It’s it’s not easy to execute the way we did with that that safety squeeze,” Lovullo said. “I’m looking for just one run in that situation, advance runner to third base with one out. We got we got the bonus because it head’s up baserunning, just a good aggressive play.”
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS New York

Jets, Giants both take the field for Day 1 of training camp

NEW YORK -- The Jets and the Giants both took the practice field Wednesday for the first day of training camp.As CBS2's Otis Livingston reports, NFL fans have anxiously awaited this day. The long offseason is over, and it's time to get back to some football.It was the first official workout for many of the teams in the league, including the Jets and Giants, who have some questions to answer if they want to turn around their recent fortunes.Day one is always full of energy and optimism for two teams coming off some very lean years, but hope springs eternal...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Calgary Flames#Athletic
The Spun

ESPN Announces Significant Reporter Hire For NFL Season

ESPN is finalizing its reporter roster for the fast-approaching 2022 NFL season. This Monday, the Worldwide Leader announced a significant reporter hire to be a member of upcoming NFL coverage. ESPN has announced veteran reporter Katherine Terrell is returning to the network. She will be covering the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://www.foreverblueshirts.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy