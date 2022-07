Click here to read the full article. Note: The following is based upon content from Variety Intelligence Platform’s special report devoted to exploring free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST), available exclusively to subscribers. Sports are a key genre on FAST, accounting for 117 distinct channels as of July 2022. Yet while sports channels are numerous—as they are on cable—the reality of FAST is very different. Many major sports leagues and brands lack a presence, be they cable networks, leagues or digital brands that could easily cross over. What does exist in the world of sports FAST is a cornucopia of channels making...

