ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCAU 9 News

Iowa man dead after trailer home catches fire

By Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrT7I_0gpCkThv00

STATE CENTER, Iowa (WHO) — A State Center man is dead following a fire early Thursday morning at a trailer home.

Multiple 911 calls came in around 1:05 a.m. about a fire in the 500 block of 4th Avenue SW, the State Center Police Department said.

Emergency crews arrived just minutes after the first call and saw flames and smoke coming from the trailer. As firefighters battled the blaze, they discovered 31-year-old Wyatt Michael Varnum inside. He received medical treatment on the scene but police said he was later pronounced dead.

Court denies appeal by Siouxland man convicted of murder, sex abuse

The State Center and Colo fire departments responded and were assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation, and the State Center Police Department.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Des Moines street sees three serious motorcycle crashes in one month

DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street, also known as Highway 69, is one of Des Moines’ most well-traveled roads. Police say driver behavior on the street has led to multiple serious crashes this month involving motorcycles, including two that resulted in the motorcyclists’ death. The first crash happened at the intersection of SE 14th […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Iowa#Police#911#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
Western Iowa Today

Body Of Polk City Woman Found In Hamilton County

(Webster City, IA) — The body of a Polk City woman who was reported missing late last week has been discovered in rural Hamilton County. Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons reported that a parked vehicle was in a field drive Monday morning north of Ellsworth. The car was registered to Sara Figgins of Polk City. After a search of the area, the deputies found the body of Figgins. There is no suspicion of foul play and no threat to the public. The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Child falls from third story apartment in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — An eight-year-old child suffered serious facial injuries after falling to the ground from a third floor apartment in Des Moines on Monday. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. McKinley Avenue. Police say the boy fell to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Two charged in robbery of Iowa woman’s big casino win

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Two people have now been charged in the robbery of an Iowa woman who won over $10,000 at Prairie Meadows Casino Tuesday. The Des Moines Police Department have arrested and charged a second suspect for allegedly robbing the 71-year-old woman. Jared Fernand Shoning, 29, was charged with First Degree Robbery, First Degree Theft, and Conspiracy To Commit A Forcible Felony on Friday.
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Des Moines woman arrested on drug charges after I-80 crash near Coralville

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a central Iowa woman on drug charges after she allegedly crashed her car on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Dispatchers first received calls of a reckless driver heading eastbound near the Tiffin exit just after 1:15 Saturday morning. Moments later, the 2019 Nissan Sentra was reported as hitting a concrete median just east of the I-380 interchange.
CORALVILLE, IA
KFOR

Woman run off road, robbed after big casino win

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police in Iowa arrested one of the men they say was responsible for a terrifying robbery of a woman who had just won a significant amount of money at Prairie Meadows Casino. The victim won two jackpots at the casino totaling more than $10,000,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa town pays tribute to victims of Maquoketa Caves shooting

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WHO) — Friday’s tragedy rocked the entire state, but Cedar Falls residents were struck at their core. “Just really unthinkable emotions we are dealing with right now for something we are not mentally prepared for and you never can be,” said the city’s mayor, Rob Green. Iowa Department of Public Safety officials […]
CEDAR FALLS, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

One Dead, 3 Others Seriously Injured In I-35 Accident Near State Line

One Des Moines resident died and three others were seriously injured following an accident just after midnight near the state line on I-35 in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 25 year old Procoro Cruz Lopez of Des Moines was driving northbound on I-35, 4 miles south of the Missouri-Iowa State line and went off the side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the median. 25 year old Karem Cruz Lopez was a passenger in the vehicle and died shortly following the accident. The driver and two other Des Moines residents were seriously injured and flown to Mercyone Hospital in Des Moines.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
WHO 13

Road buckle shuts down portion of Interstate 80

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A road buckle shut down a portion of Interstate 80 in West Des Moines on Saturday. The road buckle occurred westbound on I-80 near the Jordan Creek Parkway entrance ramp. The westbound lanes were shut down for several hours while law enforcement and Iowa DOT repaired the road. No accidents […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy