Salt Lake City, UT

SLCPD: 6 arrested inside stolen vehicle with gun

By Danielle MacKimm
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Two adults and four juveniles have been taken into custody after officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) suspected them as the individuals involved in a carjacking case and located a loaded firearm during a search of the stolen vehicle.

The initial investigation started at 5:13 a.m. on July 21 when officers received reports of a carjacking near 1200 West Arapahoe Avenue. Upon arrival, law enforcement learned that two people approached a woman abruptly while inside her car.

According to SLCPD, the two suspects got inside the car and ordered the woman to drive away. The woman said no and told the two to get out of her car. One of the suspects allegedly took a knife out and demanded the woman’s car keys. The woman got out of the vehicle and threw her keys at the suspects, who then allegedly left the area in the stolen car.

Officers checked the area but had no luck locating the stolen vehicle.

Later, at 5:45 p.m. an officer was in the area of 500 South Main Street and witnessed the stolen car being driven by an unknown individual with several other occupants. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver was not compliant.

A short pursuit ensued and ended at 1450 South Temple when the driver of the car stopped abruptly and “everyone inside the car bailed and took off running in all directions.”

Officers from SLCPD’s Central Bike Squad, authorities from all three patrol divisions, and SLCPD’s K9 Unit responded to the incident to assist in the arrest of the six suspects. Police records state that Dylan Upshaw, 21, and Kendrick Legg, 19, were arrested for failing to stop at the command of an officer. The four others detained were adolescents. No other information regarding their cases is being released.

During a search of the stolen vehicle, officers located a loaded firearm.

At this time, SLCPD says an investigation of the carjacking remains ongoing, and none of the six suspects have been charged with carjacking.

