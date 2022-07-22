We Saw You: Burger Week Merrymakers

Opening Lecture: Gathering the Girls Together: Behind the Scenes of Sporting Fashion. Sunday, July 24, 2-3 p.m. One hundred and 25 years ago, a couple hundred miles away in Atchison, Kansas, Amelia Earhart was born on July 24, and 83 years ago, she disappeared somewhere in the Pacific Ocean, sparking conspiracy theories galore — from Earhart being abducted by aliens to her spying on the Japanese at FDR’s request. I guess it’s easier to think that such a badass in life met a fate of badass proportions, instead of low supply of fuel or foggy skies. Regardless of her fate, Earhart was a trailblazer, unafraid to push the boundaries of social mores in the twentieth century.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO