Cerro Gordo, IL

Cerro Gordo Car Show to benefit community

By Christy Jankowski
 5 days ago

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been edited to clarify the benefactors of this event following additional information from organizers.)

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA)–To keep community projects going in Cerro Gordo, money is needed. Friday night there are a few events with proceeds going towards events.

Organizers said the Cerro Gordo Sons of American Legion Post#117 is hosting its annual car show from 5-8:30 p.m. There will be a 50/50 drawing and pork chops, brats, and hot dogs will be served during this family-friendly event.

There will be 60’s muscle cars, street rods, show cars, custom trucks, and restored classics. The proceeds of this event go to the CGB Cheerleaders and Sons of American Legion Post#117 which aids multiple projects and events in Cerro Gordo said member, Jeff Powers. He said, “Come on out! It’s nice and hot weather, but a good clear day. It is usually a good time and we have a decent turnout.”

The Depot, a bar in Cerro Gordo, hosted vote who to pie in the face at the Car Show with those proceeds going towards the Fat Hill Festival.

The mayor, Kevin Fraizer won the “coin war” and will also be pied in the face.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K39Af_0gpCjZ2U00
    Photo provided by organizers Facebook page

Cerro Gordo School Board President Tony Piraino said of the Fat Hill festival, “Ever since I moved to Cerro Gordo in high school I’ve always enjoyed attending the Fat Hill Fest. When I used to be a cook and waiter at The Barnyard (before it changed to Judy’s Kitchen) it was one of our busiest days! This year I’m really looking forward to the food and I’d love to be able to try out one of the helicopter rides!”

The Depot and Miss Illinois Mia Brandenburg are also helping out students in Cerro Gordo. They are hosting a back-to-school drive. You may drop off any school supplies or a cash donation at The Depot or at their table during the Fat Hill festival. There is also a 50/50 raffle.

Organizers said, “Mia’s Bags of Hope for kids who need a backpack and emergency hygiene supplies for kid in the Foster Care system. All donations will remain local to help kids who need school supplies for the 2022 year.” Donations will be accepted from now until August 6th (the day of the Fat Hill Festival).

“Every little bit helps,” said officials on their Facebook page.

