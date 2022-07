England’s hopes of securing a first white-ball series victory since Jos Buttler took over the captaincy were left scuppered due to rainy weather at Headingley.Less than 28 overs of play were possible in Leeds, with one rain delay and resumption before the game was called in the first innings with South Africa 159 for two, which meant the one-day international series was drawn 1-1.Quinton De Kock was denied an 18th ODI century as he struck a cleverly crafted 92 from 76 to help set a solid platform for the Proteas.Buttler’s England went into the final game looking to avoid the...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO