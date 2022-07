– Roger Hayes Clifford,70, of Leominster, MA, died suddenly on Sunday, July 24, 2022, surrounded by family members and friends. Roger will be deeply missed by his beloved twin brother Robert and Robert’s children, Peter and Scott; as well as brothers John and wife, Pat, and their children, Frank and Vanessa; Doug, and his wife, Sandy, and their children, Michael and Matthew; Dan, and his wife, Margi, and their children, Irene, and Jay; and his friend, Lydia, in addition to many cousins, friends, and members of the Knights Of Columbus. He was the son of Irene (Quirk) Clifford and Daniel F. Clifford, who predeceased him.

HUDSON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO