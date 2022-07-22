ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe Police searching for man accused in shooting

By Isaac Cruz
 5 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating 48-year-old Phillip J. Mestas. Police say Mestas is accused of pulling the trigger in a July 21 shooting near Water St. and West De Vargas St.

Police say July 21, around 7:12 a.m. SFPD were called to the area of Water St. and West De Vargas St. in reference to gunshots fired. They say while on the way to the scene, a 38-year-old male was picked up by medics and taken to Christus St. Vincent Hospital. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of being shot.

SFPD says Mestas is alleged to be the shooter. They believe on July 20, Mestas and the victim were in a physical dispute. They say during the dispute Mestas pulled a gun. Officials say July 21, Mestas saw the victim walking, fired at him and fled on bike.

Mestas was last seen heading west on West De Vargas St, pushing a white mountain bike. He was described as wearing a dark shirt, dark shorts, knee-high white socks and was carrying a dark backpack. Police say his location is unknown and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows where Mestas is is asked to call 911 or (505) 428-3710. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Javier Vigil at jjvigil1@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5412.

