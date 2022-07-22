ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

The Kenosha Casino Project Returns: 17th District Ald. David Bogdala

wlip.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClose up view of a craps table with dices and fiches (3d...

www.wlip.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kenosha.com

Welcome home: Kenosha Homecoming Car Show is off and running

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Richard Gregoire brought his award-winning 1969 SC/Rambler back to where it was born on Tuesday (July 26). The Winnipeg,...
KENOSHA, WI
racinecountyeye.com

10 Outstanding farm stands to visit in Racine County

Racine County offers a variety of produce, crops, and locally-grown goods. Shopping at farm stands allows you to support small businesses and find products made or grown close to home. Items like fruits, vegetables, eggs, honey, canned goods, and much more can be found at a local stand near you. Check out these farms stands that are currently active in Racine County.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

Cory Martin captures 70th annual Kenosha Men’s County Open

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha County, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
County
Kenosha County, WI
Kenosha, WI
Lifestyle
City
Kenosha, WI
WISN

Crash on I-41/94 South beyond WIS 165

KENOSHA, Wis. — Due to an accident, two right lanes are blocked in Pleasant Prairie on I-41/94 SB at Hwy 165. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Three potential investors eye Die Cast site: Wisconsin, Utah firms interested in developing site that’s been vacant for 25 years

Development of the former Die Cast site in Woodstock, vacant since the factory was demolished 25 years ago, now involves three possible investors. The City Council last week adopted inducement […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community newspapers in...
WOODSTOCK, IL
rejournals.com

Reinhart shareholder wins major case impacting title industry

Bridget Hubing, a shareholder with Milwaukee’s Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, successfully represented firm client WFG National Title Insurance Company in the Marinette County Circuit Court and before the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District III for a case that will have a major impact on the title industry. The Court...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lac La Belle drowning victims identified

OCONOMOWOC — Town of Oconomowoc Police Department incident reports contained the names of the two individuals who drowned within a few days of each other. Agean Yang, 32 and Elijahwan Green, 35, both from Milwaukee, died in Lac La Belle. Following two drownings in separate incidents last week, local...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo budget deficit projection causes concern

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo was busy Sunday, July 24. However, zoo officials aren't seeing enough days like it. Attendance is down, and the zoo's projected budget deficit is a real concern. "Revenue projections through the end of the year show a potential deficit of $900,904," said Amos Morris,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
wlip.com

KUSD Applies For Grant to Digitally Map Schools

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified is applying for state funding to digitally map the district’s schools. The funds-totaling more than 48-thousand dollars-are made available from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, are meant to help law enforcement during an emergency. KUSD’s Director of Facilities Patrick Finnemore told the school board...
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Charges Filed in Fatal Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges have been filed in the fatal crash that happened on Saturday. 41 year old Steven Falls of Salem Lakes faces charges of hit and run involving death and homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle and OWI causing injury as a repeater in the death of 89 year old Marilyn Kutzler.
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

3 shot in parking lot outside Beach Park business: officials

BEACH PARK, Ill. - Two men and a woman were shot Tuesday afternoon in an incident that the Lake County Sheriff's Office does not believe was gang-related. Around 1:15 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to shots fired in a business parking lot in the 38900 block of North Lewis Avenue in Beach Park.
BEACH PARK, IL
wlip.com

Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend

Gas prices continue to drop. Today’s average for a gallon of regular is 3-99 in Kenosha, down 11 cents from a week ago. Lake County saw a larger drop of 15 cents to 4-92 a gallon. The average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is now...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Fire destroys abandoned house on island in Chain O'Lakes

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- A major fire broke out late Monday on an island in the Chain O'Lakes near Antioch, northwest of Chicago. As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the fire broke out in an abandoned structure on Whiskey Island in Grass Lake. Staff at the restaurant at nearby Blarney Island called the fire in. Fire crews from Antioch, Fox Lake, and McHenry pulled up in boats and hosed down the house – which was reduced to a charred husk. There were no reports of rescues or injuries. The cause and origin of the fire were not known late Monday.
ANTIOCH, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha water rescues; kids drifted into Lake Michigan

KENOSHA, Wis. - First responders in Kenosha were called to Lake Michigan for two, separate water rescues Saturday, July 23. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP), police, fire and dive team personnel were called out after 3 p.m. The first call was for two kids around the...
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy