Aaron Latham, screenwriter, journalist and longtime husband of “60 Minutes” host Lesley Stahl, died this weekend after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was 78. Latham worked as a reporter at The Washington Post, The New York Times, and Esquire among other publications during his long career. In 1973, he was covering the Watergate scandals for New York Magazine when he first met Stahl, who was also covering the Nixon Administration for CBS. In a 1977 People Magazine article, Latham recalled how Stahl yelled at for calling her outside of office hours for questions about Watergate.

