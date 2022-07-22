ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Marsh, MD

Naz’s Halal Food coming soon to White Marsh Plaza

By Chris Montcalmo
 5 days ago
UPDATE: Naz’s Halal Food will be opening at noon on Saturday, July 23, with Grand Opening deals from noon to 2 p,m.

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A new restaurant will soon be opening in White Marsh Plaza.

Federal Realty has announced that Naz’s Halal Food will soon be coming to the popular shopping strip.

Back in 2009, Naz’s Halal Food began as a food truck in Queens, NY. The first brick and mortar restaurant opened in January 2018.

Naz’s Halal Food was founded by Naz and Kareem who are two cousins that are also public-school teachers in the same New York City school. Having grown up in a family that was heavily involved in the restaurant business, in 2009, they decided to use family recipes and open a food truck as a “side business.” Today, they have turned that food truck into booming restaurants.

An official opening date has not yet been announced.

White Marsh Plaza is located at 7900 Honeygo Boulevard (21236).

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

