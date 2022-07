Chester County Hospital.Image via Chester County Hospital. Stress. If you weren’t well-acquainted with the term prior to the pandemic, you most likely are now. When we encounter a stressor, our adrenal gland starts producing cortisol, a useful hormone that in the short term helps us focus and summon the energy we’re going to need to navigate the moment. But when we remain in this state for long periods — a condition referred to as chronic stress — we put ourselves at increased risk of developing an anxiety disorder, depression, and burnout.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO