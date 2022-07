ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan’s new $39-million facility to maintain its transportation fleet is nearing completion. Construction of the facility started last winter, and is on track to be completed in time for a fall opening, according to UM spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen. The proposed $39-million budget for the project has also stayed steady despite economic factors such as inflation or supply chain issues, officials said.

