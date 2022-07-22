Mohave Valley, AZ: Man from California City, California was arrested during the night last Thursday for felony attempted homicide.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a man who went missing on Friday was found Tuesday morning near Littlefield, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Beau Riddle’s vehicle was found Sunday near a truck stop in Littlefield, about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. He had been hauling a trailer from Arizona to Idaho for work, according to media reports in Utah.

LITTLEFIELD, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO