Mohave Valley, AZ: Man from California City, California was arrested during the night last Thursday for felony attempted homicide.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A man from California City, California was arrested on Thursday, July 21st, 2022 for felony attempted homicide. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:15 PM, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office...zachnews.net
Comments / 0