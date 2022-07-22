ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave Valley, AZ

Mohave Valley, AZ: Man from California City, California was arrested during the night last Thursday for felony attempted homicide.

Cover picture for the articleSource: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A man from California City, California was arrested on Thursday, July 21st, 2022 for felony attempted homicide. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:15 PM, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office...

News Update: Needles, CA: Local woman arrested at the River Gardens Apartments late evening last Thursday for theft from elder by caretake.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station has released more information regarding police activity at the River Gardens Apartments that ZachNews reported on Thursday, July 21st, 2022. In their weekly arrest report...
Woman holding onto stop sign rescued during flooding in Arizona

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - A woman who was clinging onto a stop sign in a flooded western Arizona wash on Monday is safe after she was rescued, authorities said. According to Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, a construction crew spotted the 42-year-old woman on July 25 at about 5 p.m. in a running wash near Shinarump Drive and Agate Road in Golden Valley.
News Alert: Chambless, CA: Black lab dog went missing after crash involving overturned vehicle along westbound Interstate 40 during the night last Thursday.

Chambless, California: A black lab dog went missing after crash involving overturned vehicle along westbound Interstate 40 at around 11:24 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 21st, 2022. The black lab dog is named Nadena is a 1 year old female black lab that has been microchipped out of Virginia, and...
Utah man’s body found after search near Littlefield, Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a man who went missing on Friday was found Tuesday morning near Littlefield, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Beau Riddle’s vehicle was found Sunday near a truck stop in Littlefield, about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. He had been hauling a trailer from Arizona to Idaho for work, according to media reports in Utah.
Double shooting, one death reported in Golden Valley over weekend￼

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s office is investigating a murder in Golden Valley. Deputies responded early Sunday afternoon to a report that two people suffered gunshot wounds. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said detectives are sorting through conflicting accounts of what transpired. She said it was determined...
Unemployment rises in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The unemployment rate in Kern County has increased. The state reported that the unemployment rate in Kern County was 6.8 percent in June up from a revised 6.1 percent in May. However, it's below the year-ago estimate of 11.3 percent. This compares with an unadjusted...
Tehachapi man killed in road rage incident: Officials

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KTLA) — A 22-year-old man died after an apparent road rage incident in Victorville on Sunday, police said. Deputies responded to an assault with a weapon call in the area of Bear Valley Road and Mall Boulevard just before 3 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a news release.
Unidentified body found outside Kingman￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is conducting a death investigation following the discovery of the body of a male adult, about 18 miles north of the Kingman city limits. MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the body was located off of Stockton Hill Road at milepost 24 on Saturday, July 23.
Body being recovered from river at Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials on the scene at Hart Park told 17 News they are recovering a body as of 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Monday, a man went missing in the Kern River to which KCSO Search and Rescue responded. KCSO confirmed this was the same incident. Family had reported […]
Suspected Kingman homicide under investigation￼

KINGMAN – A suspected homicide is under investigation by the Kingman Police Department. Officers responded July 21 after a friend discovered the victim’s body at the victim’s residence in the 1900 block of Robinson Avenue. Police Chief Rusty Cooper said Michael Fernandez, 55, apparently died of a...
