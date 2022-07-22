ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

California Gov. Gavin Newsom targets Gov. Greg Abbott on guns, abortion in Texas ads

By Mia Abbe, Monica Madden
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awZ1V_0gpCgRVx00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is running full-page advertisements in Texas newspapers Friday, targeting Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s policies related to abortion and gun control.

The ads , first reported by NBC News , will run in the Austin American-Statesman, Houston Chronicle and El Paso Times. The spread modifies a quote from Abbott when he signed the state’s restrictive abortion law — Senate Bill 8 — crossing out select words to draw attention to Texas’ gun laws.

More Texas school districts switch to 4-day weeks, addressing teacher shortages

Abbott’s original quote reads “Our creator endowed us with the right to life. And yet, children lose their right to live every year because of abortion. In Texas, we work to save those lives.”

Newsom’s ad crosses out the words “abortion” and “Texas” to replace with “gun violence” and “California” reading in full — “Our creator endowed us with the right to life. And yet, children lose their right to live every year because of gun violence. In California, we work to save those lives.”

In an emailed statement, Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze said “Governor Newsom should focus on all the jobs and businesses that are leaving California and coming to Texas.”

The ad goes on to highlight California’s copycat bill of Texas’ SB8 — which allows private citizens to sue providers or anyone who aids and abets in an abortion after six weeks. California’s law allows its citizens to sue “irresponsible gunmakers” for any harm caused by their products.

“If Texas can ban abortion and endanger lives, California can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives. If Governor Abbott truly wants to protect the right to life, we urge him to follow California’s lead,” the ad reads.

This move is not the first time Newsom has tried to capture the national spotlight by targeting GOP leaders in other states. The Democratic governor went after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in TV ads earlier this month, drawing contrast between the two states and calling on Floridians to ‘come join us’ in California.

Research director at the Texas Politics Project, Josh Blank, said that Governor Newsom’s actions could be an attempt to sway Texas voters, in case he decided to run in 2024.

“It raises his profile, whether he’s running for president or even just his own political capital in his own home state, trying to fundraise for his reelection, ” Blank said.

Blank said Newsom’s ads also might be a defensive move for Democrats nationwide, who are largely seen as at-risk for losing seats during the 2022 midterm elections this November.

“I think Newsom is also filling a vacuum that a lot of Democrats feel need filling right now,” he said. “There’s a lot of discussion right now about why there isn’t a stronger push back from Democrats on abortion rights on gun control.”

KXAN reached out to Newsom’s team for further comment.

Monica Madden will have a full report on this story on KXAN at 5 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 32

Allan Haworth
5d ago

the governor Gabby Newson whatever your name is in California. you can't run California. don't even try to come to Texas. California has the worst state for taxes and everything else. and now you just stop the independent truck drivers from picking up product at the port. that's only going to cause more inflation stay in California

Reply(1)
11
angelrodz08
5d ago

well now how am I supposed to rest knowing that TEXAS policies are upsetting the califacists politicos

Reply(1)
9
Nomad Org
5d ago

Hey Newsome, what about the rampant homelessness in California? What's your stance on that?

Reply(13)
9
Related
Reform Austin

Video By Mothers Against Greg Abbott Goes Viral

A video made by Mothers Against Greg Abbott (a whole other MAGA) has gone viral and has generated three million views on the group’s Twitter page alone. The political action committee posted the video entitled “Nothing Changes” on their website last week. “They say nothing changes in Texas politics, until it does,” says a woman pushing a child on a swing in the opening scene.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Local
California Government
City
Austin, TX
texasstandard.org

Will the end of Roe push young people to the polls in Texas?

Polling shows a majority of Americans aged 18 to 29 consider themselves “pro-choice.” But that age group historically has low voter turnout rates. For young adults who have only known a world with abortion access, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month marked a major shift, upending what seemed like a long-settled issue.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Gavin Newsom
NBC News

Texas kids read prohibited books at 'Banned Camp'

A large independent bookstore in Texas and the Austin Public Library have teamed up to provide a unique summer opportunity for the capital city’s youth this summer: “Banned Camp.”. Amid an unprecedented effort by conservatives across the state to prohibit books dealing with sexuality, gender identity and race,...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion In Texas#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic#Republican#Nbc News#Houston Chronicle#El Paso Times#Senate
KSAT 12

Texas suing USDA over requirement to add LGBTQ protections to nutrition programs’ nondiscrimination policies

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Attorney General Ken Paxton and more than 20 other attorneys general are challenging the federal Food and Nutrition Service’s new policy that recipients of food assistance funds update their nondiscrimination policies to protect LGBTQ people.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

New report describes 'living hell' in Texas prisons without air conditioning

WACO, Texas — Texas A&M University's Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center released a report this month that describes Texas prisons as a "living hell". The report states Texas is one of only 13 states across the United States in which prisons are not air-conditioned statewide. It claims only 30% of Texas prisons are fully air-conditioned and units "been shown to regularly reach 110 degrees and in at least one unit have topped 149 degrees."
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

O'Rourke says, "We can protect the Second Amendment while protecting Texans from gun violence".

This week's most notable shooting incident thus far in Texas was on Monday when a woman with a long history of having, "previously faced charges including arson, robbery, criminal trespass and false reporting — all filed in cities across North Texas over the past several years", was shot by police after she pulled out a gun at the Dallas Love Field airport, aimed it toward the ceiling and fired several times, Dallas police said. No one else was injured.
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Texas Republicans Threaten Lawyers with Prosecution and Disbarment if They Facilitate Abortions

A group of Texas Republican legislators sent a letter to one of the biggest law firms in the U.S. threatening the company and its lawyers with disbarment and prosecution if they facilitate abortions, even outside of Texas, according to a report. The letter, which TMZ has obtained, says the 11 members of the Texas Freedom Caucus have become aware of Sidley Austin “reimbursing travel costs of employees who leave Texas to murder their unborn children.” The letter also accused the firm of being complicit in performing illegal abortions, adding that abortion is a felony in Texas if the mother’s life is not in danger. Rep. Mayes Middleton, the chair of the caucus who signed the letter, added that if Sidley Austin breaks the law, the firm and all its partners could be prosecuted and disbarred. The letter also said Sidley “may have aided or abetted drug-induced abortions in violation of the Texas Heartbeat Act, by paying for abortions (or abortion-related travel) in which the patient ingested the second drug in Texas after receiving the drugs from an out-of-state provider.” The message said there is litigation already underway to find out the identity of the lawyers who are responsible for the Texas Heartbeat Act breach.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CW33

Here are the best hospitals in Texas, ranked by US News

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rankings from U.S. News are out on the best hospitals in Texas. Three Austin hospitals made the top 26. The top hospital in the state is Houston Methodist Hospital, but St. David’s Medical Center in central Austin came in at No. 8. Ascension Seton Medical...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy