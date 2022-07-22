ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Austintown man indicted after firework he made exploded in his car

By Joe Gorman
 5 days ago
Photo of an unrelated arrest in 2019.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges that he made an illegal firework that exploded in his car and burned him.

David Sletvold, 39, of East Rockwell Road, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of illegal manufacturing or processing of explosive materials and possession of dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony.

Sletvold has been free on a $2,500 recognizance bond since his May 11 arraignment in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown.

The charges stem from an April 21 traffic stop where a car Sletvold was driving was pulled over at about 8:35 p.m. in the area of Mahoning Avenue and S. Meridian Road.

Reports said Sletvold had burns on his face, hands and clothes; and there was black dust covering the inside of the car and fluid on the dashboard and windshield. Reports said Sletvold told police that he made a homemade “firework” that exploded in his car.

Sletvold told police that he used black powder and wick from a candle for the firework, but it exploded when he lit a cigarette.

Sletvold gave police permission to search his car, and they found black powder throughout and a gas tank in the trunk, reports said.

Reports did not indicate if Sletvold received any treatment for his burns.

On May 4, reports said Sletvold was found lying facedown in a driveway in the 200 block of Idlewood Road. Paramedics revived him with the anti-opiate antidote Narcan, reports said.

Police found a burnt spoon and needle nearby and filed misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charges against him, but those charges were dropped in court.

