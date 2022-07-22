ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MA

Microburst confirmed in Franklin County, Massachusetts

WCVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARWICK, Mass. — The National Weather Service confirmed Friday a microburst in...

www.wcvb.com

nbcboston.com

Microburst Hit Mass. During Thursday's Severe Storms, Knocking Down Over 100 Trees

The National Weather Service in Boston confirmed that Thursday's severe weather produced a microburst in central Massachusetts. The weather service said it surveyed damage Thursday in Warwick, Orange, Athol and the northern part of Salem. They concluded that a microburst with wind speeds estimated at 90 mph occurred in Warwick.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, West Springfield man accused of killing 7 bikers in 2019 New Hampshire crash, starts trial Tuesday

The trial for a West Springfield man accused of killing seven bikers while driving under-the-influence of narcotics in a 2019 northern New Hampshire crash begins Tuesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, has been indicted on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide while driving under the influence, seven counts of negligent homicide, one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated and one count of reckless conduct. Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty to the charges.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Erving, MA
Franklin County, MA
Massachusetts Government
Massachusetts State
Warwick, MA
Franklin County, MA
WCVB

2 injured in Pelham, New Hampshire boating crash

PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol are investigating a boating crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday. Shortly after 3 p.m., the Pelham Police Department received a 911 call about a crash involving a boat and a personal watercraft on Long Pond.
PELHAM, NH
#Microburst#National Grid
WCVB

Truck rolls onto car in Route 128 crash near Newton-Wellesley line

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A truck rolled on top of a sedan on a busy Massachusetts highway Tuesday afternoon, causing heavy traffic. Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said there were no injuries in the incident, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. on the northbound side of Route 128, near Exit 37 in Wellesley.
bostonchefs.com

Mooo….Burlington is Open

North Shore fans of Jamie Mammano’s elegant Mooo…. steakhouses in Beacon Hill and the Seaport can happily skip the drive into the city to get their aged sirloin fix closer to home as Mooo…. Burlington is now open at 86 Cambridge Street in Burlington. The space has been completely renovated following the closing of L’Andana (also a part of Mammano’s Columbus Hospitality Group) to include neutral grey and sand tones, custom tweed wallpaper, warm lighting and an all new lounge area. In addition to the main dining area there are also three fully appointed private dining rooms that can seat between 12-45 people.
BURLINGTON, MA
NECN

Tornado Touched Down in NH Monday, Damaging 200 Trees

An EF-1 tornado touched down in New Hampshire late Monday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday. The "very brief but damaging" tornado touched down around 10:22 p.m. in Chesterfield, near Spofford Lake, as a thunderstorm moved through the area, the weather agency said. It ended four minutes later. EF-0...
CHESTERFIELD, NH
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WCVB

How pyrrhotite may be causing Massachusetts home foundations to crumble

RUTLAND, Mass. — As the Massachusetts legislative session nears its end, there's little movement on Beacon Hill toward helping homeowners with a crushing problem: crumbling concrete leaving homes in central Massachusetts worthless unless homeowners undertake a very expensive repair. Insurance generally won't cover the damage. JoAnn Demore's home in...
RUTLAND, MA
WWLP

Springfield man found guilty of shooting woman in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been found guilty of shooting a woman in Pittsfield in 2020. Berkshire County District Attorney Spokesperson Andrew McKeever said 31-year-old Myron Crapps was found guilty Tuesday by a judge of assault and battery with a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm. He is scheduled for sentencing on September 28.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP

Biggest fish ever caught in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
WCVB

Mass. driver suffers seizure, crashes into child on Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Massachusetts driver suffered a seizure and lost control of their vehicle, smashing through a toll booth and striking a child in Daytona Beach, Florida officials say. The Daytona Beach News-Journal, citing a report from Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue officials, said Christian Rivera...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect identified in Hooksett, NH suspicious death

HOOKSETT, NH — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Hooksett after a 45-year-old man was found in the middle of the street suffering from a stab wound. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Jason Wirtz was transported to the hospital around 12:30 a.m. Sunday...
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire tornado confirmed by National Weather Service

CONCORD, N.H. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield, New Hampshire. The tornado was categorized as an EF-1, and had wind gusts between 86 and 110 MPH. It marked the second confirmed tornado in New Hampshire this year, after another EF-1...

