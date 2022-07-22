ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation says 3 people killed in shooting at eastern Iowa state park; gunman also dead

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation says 3 people killed in shooting at eastern Iowa state park; gunman also dead.

The Associated Press

2 dead, 10 injured in SUV rollover near US-Mexico border

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — Two people died and 10 were injured Wednesday when the SUV they were in rolled over in southeastern New Mexico about eight miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. A thirteenth person also was in the Chevrolet Tahoe but it was unclear whether that person was injured, said Sunland Park Fire Chief Daniel Medrano. His agency responded to the crash, which occurred around 4:45 a.m. about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northwest of El Paso, Texas. New Mexico State Police confirmed the two fatalities but did not respond to repeated requests for comment on whether law enforcement officers were pursuing the SUV when the rollover happened. Medrano said two of the people who were hurt suffered critical injuries and that all of the injured were taken to hospitals. Federal officials in a statement said U.S. Border Patrol agents provided assistance at the crash scene, but declined to specify what type of help or whether agents were involved in a pursuit.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
The Associated Press

Small plane crash in Macomb County leaves 3 injured

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been injured after the small plane they were in crashed in southeastern Michigan. The plane went down shortly after taking off about 3 p.m. Sunday from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township, north of Detroit. It reached a height of about 75 feet (22 meters) before crashing, according to the Macomb County sheriff’s office. The victims suffered severe injuries and burns and were taken to a hospital. A dog that was aboard the plane has not been found.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Hawaii couple charged with stealing IDs of dead Texas kids

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their late 60s, who allegedly lived for decades under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, respectively, were arrested Friday in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. Prosecutors are seeking to have the couple held without bail, which could indicate the case is about more than fraudulently obtaining drivers’ licenses, passports and Defense Department credentials. Those documents helped Primrose get secret security clearance with the U.S. Coast Guard and as a defense contractor. Old photos show the couple wearing uniforms of the KGB, the former Russian spy agency, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Muehleck said. Faded Polaroids of each in uniform were included in the motion to have them held.
HONOLULU, HI
The Associated Press

Man sentenced to 1 year for bomb threat at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man who admitted to calling in a bomb threat at the Michigan Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to one year in jail, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Michael Varrone, 49, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty last month to false report or threat of bomb/harmful device. Prosecutors dismissed two terrorism charges against him. Judge James Jamo sentenced Varrone to one year in the Ingham County Jail with no possibility of early release and three years’ probation, Nessel said. Varrone must also undergo mental health treatment. Varrone was accused of calling the Michigan House six times on Dec. 12 and on at least one occasion threatening Rep. Cynthia Johnson and her family. Days earlier, Johnson — a Detroit Democrat who is Black — had taken to social media to warn “Trumpers” after saying she received at least one racist threat that she should be lynched after a Republican-led committee heard baseless allegations of widespread election fraud from then-President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Death sentence upheld in death of Arizona girl locked in box

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and death sentence handed down to a woman in the 2011 suffocation of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a plastic storage box as punishment and left to die. In a decision Tuesday, the justices rejected Sammantha Allen’s claims that prosecutors had improperly suggested she was the person who killed Ame Deal and that Allen’s husband was solely responsible for punishing the child. Ame was ordered to get into the box because she had stolen an ice pop. Allen and her husband, John Allen, fell asleep and discovered the next morning that the child had died. The court said Sammantha Allen not only failed to provide aid to her dying relative, but she also participated in the punishment and that her failure to release her from the container is what killed Ame.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Girl dies in Smoky Mountains when tree falls on tent

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl died when a tree fell on a tent at Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Wednesday, the park said. The girl, from Georgia, was not identified by the park. The child’s father and two siblings were not injured. The large tree was a red maple approximately 2 feet in diameter, the park said. Rangers responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. in the Elkmont Campground. The campsite and adjacent campsites were closed, but the campground remained open, the park said.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Texas school principal disputes findings on school shooting

The principal of the Texas school where the nation’s deadliest classroom shooting in a decade happened on Wednesday disputed some key findings of a legislative report on the attack, including that doors were left unlocked and there was lax enforcement of rules. In a statement issued by her attorney, Mandy Gutierrez rejected a legislative committee’s finding that a “culture of complacency” over safety at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde allowed a gunman to enter the school and kill 19 children and two teachers. She also said the lock on the door to the fourth-grade classroom where the May 24 shooting...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Courts block abortion bans in Wyoming, North Dakota

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Abortion bans set to take effect this week in Wyoming and North Dakota were temporarily blocked Wednesday by judges in those states amid lawsuits arguing that the bans violate their state constitutions. A judge in Wyoming sided with a firebombed women’s health clinic and others who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients, while a North Dakota judge sided with the state’s only abortion clinic, Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo. The Wyoming law was set to take effect Wednesday. The North Dakota law was set to take effect Thursday. Meanwhile, West Virginia lawmakers moved ahead with a ban amid protests and dozens speaking against the measure.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Seaplane carrying 7 crashes after takeoff in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane with seven people aboard bound for Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska crashed into the water Tuesday as it was leaving a seaplane base in Anchorage, with two people suffering serious injuries, authorities said. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said the information he initially received was that there were six people on board. He said he was later told there were seven on board. Aaron Danielson, chief of the Ted Stevens International Airport Police and Fire, said there was some “initial confusion on scene.” A statement from the department late Tuesday afternoon said all seven were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. Johnson said the plane operated by Regal Air had taken off and was in its initial climb phase when the accident occurred.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania universities reject GOP call to freeze tuition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Four Pennsylvania universities said Wednesday they will follow through with tuition increases despite calls from House Republicans to roll back the price hikes. The lawmakers, including Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, the GOP nominee for governor, argue Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Lincoln and Temple are receiving federal funds and do not need to increase tuition. The universities did not receive a bump in funding in this year’s state budget. Instead, through one-time federal funds, the universities will split about $30 million on top of budget funding. “From a long-term planning standpoint, it would not be prudent for us to use it as part of our recurring operations,” said Steve Orbanek, a Temple University spokesman.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate Sunday, The debate between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. A Marquette University Law School poll last month showed Michels and Kleefish in a tight race, with the winner advancing to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Takeaways from Sunday’s debate: DECERTIFICATION OF 2020 ELECTION
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (five, seven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine) (eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

