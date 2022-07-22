Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation says 3 people killed in shooting at eastern Iowa state park; gunman also dead

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Four Pennsylvania universities said Wednesday they will follow through with tuition increases despite calls from House Republicans to roll back the price hikes. The lawmakers, including Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, the GOP nominee for governor, argue Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Lincoln and Temple are receiving federal funds and do not need to increase tuition. The universities did not receive a bump in funding in this year’s state budget. Instead, through one-time federal funds, the universities will split about $30 million on top of budget funding. “From a long-term planning standpoint, it would not be prudent for us to use it as part of our recurring operations,” said Steve Orbanek, a Temple University spokesman.
