Watch: Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years. Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have gone their separate ways. The pair, who began dating in late 2019, have broken up a little more than two weeks after news broke that they had called off their engagement, multiple sources confirm to E! News. At the time, a source told E! News that although the couple broke off their engagement for the second time, they remained a committed relationship.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO