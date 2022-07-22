Meghan Markle Once Idolized 'Staggeringly Beautiful' Ivanka Trump

Source: mega

Meghan Markle once confessed she aspired to be just like Ivanka Trump. The Duchess of Sussex generously heaped praise on the daughter of former President Donald Trump in a recently resurfaced blog post brought back into the public eye by author Tom Bower.

Meghan commended Ivanka on her education, her looks and her prowess as a businesswoman after interviewing the young socialite for "The Tig" in 2014.

"Staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent that she’s not just carved a niche for herself under her father’s famed Trump notoriety, she has undoubtedly created her own empire," the mother-of-two penned in her blog four years before saying "I do" to Prince Harry, according to Bower's book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

"It’s so easy to knock the girls who come from privilege — to assume they rested on their laurels and garnered accolades simply by being fancy from the womb," she continued.

"But I always remember Ivanka being different — she wasn’t dancing on tables as a teenager or releasing pop albums. She wasn’t running amok publicly, swearing and being smacked with DUIs," Meghan added. "Instead she was graduating from The Wharton School (cum laude, I might add), launching the Trump Hotel Collection, and building her own brand."

The Suits actress even admitted that if the two of them ever go out for drinks, she planned to mimic Ivanka's order because she clearly has "the formula for success (and happiness) down pat."

She also gushed on the First Daughter's fashion sense, writing that she walked the line "between letting yourself go or looking like you just stepped off a runway (or at least had the time to put some lipstick on."

Two years after the blog post was published, Ivanka's father was elected president. Despite being a fan of the heiress, Meghan was quick to denounce the embattled businessman as a vocal "misogynist" during his political run.

"You're not just voting for a woman if it's Hillary just because she's a woman," she said at the time while on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. "But certainly because Trump has made it easy to see you don't really want that kind of world."