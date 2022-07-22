ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Once Idolized 'Staggeringly Beautiful' Ivanka Trump

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
Source: mega

Meghan Markle once confessed she aspired to be just like Ivanka Trump. The Duchess of Sussex generously heaped praise on the daughter of former President Donald Trump in a recently resurfaced blog post brought back into the public eye by author Tom Bower.

Meghan commended Ivanka on her education, her looks and her prowess as a businesswoman after interviewing the young socialite for "The Tig" in 2014.

Source: mega

"Staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent that she’s not just carved a niche for herself under her father’s famed Trump notoriety, she has undoubtedly created her own empire," the mother-of-two penned in her blog four years before saying "I do" to Prince Harry, according to Bower's book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

"It’s so easy to knock the girls who come from privilege — to assume they rested on their laurels and garnered accolades simply by being fancy from the womb," she continued.

MEGHAN MARKLE SECRETLY PLOTTING POLITICAL CAREER FOR HARRY, DESPERATELY WANTS HIM TO 'FOLLOW IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF MOTHER DIANA'

"But I always remember Ivanka being different — she wasn’t dancing on tables as a teenager or releasing pop albums. She wasn’t running amok publicly, swearing and being smacked with DUIs," Meghan added. "Instead she was graduating from The Wharton School (cum laude, I might add), launching the Trump Hotel Collection, and building her own brand."

The Suits actress even admitted that if the two of them ever go out for drinks, she planned to mimic Ivanka's order because she clearly has "the formula for success (and happiness) down pat."

Source: OK!

Source: mega

She also gushed on the First Daughter's fashion sense, writing that she walked the line "between letting yourself go or looking like you just stepped off a runway (or at least had the time to put some lipstick on."

Two years after the blog post was published, Ivanka's father was elected president. Despite being a fan of the heiress, Meghan was quick to denounce the embattled businessman as a vocal "misogynist" during his political run.

"You're not just voting for a woman if it's Hillary just because she's a woman," she said at the time while on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. "But certainly because Trump has made it easy to see you don't really want that kind of world."

lovecoffee
4d ago

She idolized Kate to! Until she knew she couldn’t compete!

Related
Us Weekly

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Relationship Timeline: Wedding, White House Years and Beyond

An American love story. Ivanka Trump met her husband, Jared Kushner, at a business lunch in 2007, when they were both 25. “They very innocently set us up thinking that our only interest in one another would be transactional,” Donald Trump‘s daughter told Vogue in February 2015 of the commercial real estate broker and friend who brought her and Kushner together. “Whenever we see them, we’re like, ‘The best deal we ever made!’”
SheKnows

21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life

Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
SheKnows

Meghan Markle’s Friend Jessica Mulroney Has Now Been Roped Into Her & Kate’s Infamous Pre-Wedding Fight

Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to believe that it’s 2022 and people are still arguing over a 2018 pre-wedding moment between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Well, that’s exactly what is happening in Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge, which brings a third person into this story: Meghan’s friend Jessica Mulroney. After her own controversy during the Black Lives Matter movement where she was accused of bullying a Black influencer, Mulroney probably doesn’t want her name mentioned at all when it comes to the royal family. The book claims that the Duchess of Sussex “compared Princess Charlotte unfavorably...
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
Newsweek

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Awkward Hand-Holding Video at U.N. Goes Viral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's body language at the United Nations has gone viral in the latest example of the intense scrutiny the couple experiences in public. The Duke of Sussex was at the U.N.'s General Assembly in New York on July 18 to make the keynote speech on Nelson Mandela International Day, against the backdrop of a series of bombshell extracts from a hostile new biography.
Daily Mail

Remembering their favorite customer: Ivana Trump's favorite NYC restaurant pays moving tribute by leaving her favorite table empty and covered with flowers as she is laid to rest

Ivana Trump's favorite New York restaurant left her preferred table empty and covered with flowers to pay tribute as she was laid to rest. Italian restaurant Nello, located just blocks from Ivana's Upper East Side townhouse, covered the socialite's favorite table with candles and red carnations Wednesday. A giant red...
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
