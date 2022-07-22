ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner Goes For Morning Run While Ex Ben Affleck Galavants On Parisian Honeymoon With JLo

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
Source: mega

No days off! On Thursday, July 21, Jennifer Garner was seen pounding the pavement in Los Angeles alongside a few gal pals.

The actress was beaming during her sweat session and wore a baseball cap, black tank, black camo print leggings and a pair of athletic sneakers. She had her brunette tresses tied up in a ponytail and she sported an Apple Watch on her wrist as well.

While the star, 50, is going about her daily routine, ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49, was photographed in Paris with new wife Jennifer Lopez, 52. Joining the newlyweds on the excursion is Seraphina Affleck, 13, and Lopez's 14-year-old Emme Muniz (who JLo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony).

Seraphina and Emme, who held hands during a walk, were also the only children to attend their parents' Vegas nuptials, as Emme's twin, Max, as well as Seraphina's 16-year-old sister, Violet, and 10-year-old brother, Samuel, were nowhere to be seen.

Source: mega

As OK! shared, a source claimed the actor's eldest "stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom." While the lovebirds were exchanging vows in Sin City, the Alias alum was having a peaceful weekend in Lake Tahoe.

"Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest," the insider disclosed. "It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment."

Source: mega

The 13 Going on 30 lead and her ex have been able to amicably coparent since splitting up, but Garner was reportedly furious at the Oscar winner when at a car dealership, he let Samuel get in the driver's seat of a Lamborghini, which the tot then accidentally put into reverse and hit a parked BMW.

"Jen was not happy when she found out Ben let their son drive, particularly given he was driving a sports car in an enclosed space of all things," the source said at the time. "She knows how dangerous that was and she knows things could have gone very badly so she’s beyond thankful nobody got hurt."

Source: OK!

Lopez was present when the mishap took place, but the insider noted that Garner knows the singer wasn't responsible for the incident.

"Even though J. Lo is a mom and likely knows how risky that was, Jen doesn’t blame her at all because Ben should’ve known better," said the the insider. "Jen knows Ben was also very upset over the whole thing. He apologized profusely and told her how sorry he was."

Comments / 15

Christiane Bator
3d ago

Why always bring in Jennifer #1 first let her live her life as she wants,and let the two do what ever they want as well REALLY ???

Reply
4
Esther Carbone
3d ago

good for her,she don't need to change her daily routines because her ex. private life......she is a super nice beautiful Lady,I love her❤️

Reply
2
Yvonne Morales
5d ago

I'm sure she's fine everything! she is a beautiful woman!

Reply
8
 

