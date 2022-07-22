ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

44-year-old Cynthia Hill dead after being hit by a truck in South Nashville (Nashville, TN)

 5 days ago

Authorities identified 44-year-old Cynthia Hill, of Texas, as the woman who lost her life after being hit by a truck early Thursday morning in South Nashville. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on I-65, near the Wedgewood Avenue exit [...]

