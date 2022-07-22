44-year-old Cynthia Hill dead after being hit by a truck in South Nashville (Nashville, TN)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 44-year-old Cynthia Hill, of Texas, as the woman who lost her life after being hit by a truck early Thursday morning in South Nashville. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on I-65, near the Wedgewood Avenue exit [...]
More Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Tennessee Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Nashville Accident News
- Recent Memphis Accident News
- Recent Knoxville Accident News
- Search My City in Tennessee
Tennessee Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Tennessee Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Tennessee? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 1