New Bedford, MA

How foreign private equity hooked New England’s fishing industry

By Will Sennott
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEFORE DAWN, Jerry Leeman churned through inky black waters, clutching the wheel of the fishing vessel Harmony. The 85-foot trawler, deep green and speckled with rust, was returning from a grueling fishing trip deep into the Atlantic swells. Leeman and his crew of four had worked 10 consecutive days, 20 hours...

