Derick Hall reveals players’ reaction to Bryan Harsin inquiry

As one of the Auburn Tigers‘ player representatives at SEC Media Days, edge rusher Derick Hall had the opportunity to share the players’ side of the story from head coach Bryan Harsin’s offseason inquiry.

Some of Harsin’s players took to Twitter at the time, but Hall shared what was happening behind the scenes.

“When that happened, it caught everyone off guard,” Hall said. “It was something we couldn’t really control. Some of the guys stepped up to talk to the board and the president, just support Coach Harsin, but obviously, we couldn’t affect that final decision.

“It didn’t really affect the team, we still came to work every day, still ran, still worked,” Hall continued. “We were working hard every day no matter the outcome because we believe in who we are and we believe in Coach Harsin. I love playing for him. He’s a big disciplinarian. He’s enthusiastic, he lifts with us and runs with us, something that I’ve never had before. Just having him there, knowing that he’s going through the same struggles that we’re going through and that we’re all doing this cohesively as a team, it’s huge.”

During his time with the media, Harsin insisted he only wanted to address the inquiry once in Atlanta.

“I know some of you looking at me didn’t expect me to be here,” Harsin said at the podium. “There was an inquiry. (The inquiry) was uncomfortable, it was unfounded. It presented the opportunity for people to attack me, my family and also my program. It didn’t work.”

Harsin thanks players for having his back through inquiry

Bryan Harsin had the players in his corner as he underwent what he called an “uncomfortable” and “unfounded” inquiry this offseason. Regardless of how his tenure ends up at Auburn, he’s thankful for their support.

“It means everything. I mean, it really does. Our players are the most important thing in our program, and you only get them for three and a half, four years,” Harsin said about his team. “They want to come in, they want to make an impact, they want to go on and have a chance to play at the next level.

“You’ve got three and a half, four years to get this guy from where he’s at, to be a samurai and be in that position so he has a chance to go on and live his goals and dreams. That’s why we’re there as coaches, to help those guys achieve those things. We are there to provide the resources, the opportunities, the plan and the vision to help those players achieve those things. So when your players step up and say things like that and through that they did, multiple players, coaches, you never really know where your team stands until there’s that adversity and you have a chance to provide leadership.”

The Tigers get back to work for year two under Harsin on Sept. 3 versus Mercer.