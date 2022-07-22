ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Derick Hall reveals players’ reaction to Bryan Harsin inquiry

By Nikki Chavanelle about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uh4pm_0gpCeW0000
Getty Images

As one of the Auburn Tigers‘ player representatives at SEC Media Days, edge rusher Derick Hall had the opportunity to share the players’ side of the story from head coach Bryan Harsin’s offseason inquiry.

Some of Harsin’s players took to Twitter at the time, but Hall shared what was happening behind the scenes.

“When that happened, it caught everyone off guard,” Hall said. “It was something we couldn’t really control. Some of the guys stepped up to talk to the board and the president, just support Coach Harsin, but obviously, we couldn’t affect that final decision.

“It didn’t really affect the team, we still came to work every day, still ran, still worked,” Hall continued. “We were working hard every day no matter the outcome because we believe in who we are and we believe in Coach Harsin. I love playing for him. He’s a big disciplinarian. He’s enthusiastic, he lifts with us and runs with us, something that I’ve never had before. Just having him there, knowing that he’s going through the same struggles that we’re going through and that we’re all doing this cohesively as a team, it’s huge.”

During his time with the media, Harsin insisted he only wanted to address the inquiry once in Atlanta.

“I know some of you looking at me didn’t expect me to be here,” Harsin said at the podium. “There was an inquiry. (The inquiry) was uncomfortable, it was unfounded. It presented the opportunity for people to attack me, my family and also my program. It didn’t work.”

Harsin thanks players for having his back through inquiry

Bryan Harsin had the players in his corner as he underwent what he called an “uncomfortable” and “unfounded” inquiry this offseason. Regardless of how his tenure ends up at Auburn, he’s thankful for their support.

“It means everything. I mean, it really does. Our players are the most important thing in our program, and you only get them for three and a half, four years,” Harsin said about his team. “They want to come in, they want to make an impact, they want to go on and have a chance to play at the next level.

“You’ve got three and a half, four years to get this guy from where he’s at, to be a samurai and be in that position so he has a chance to go on and live his goals and dreams. That’s why we’re there as coaches, to help those guys achieve those things. We are there to provide the resources, the opportunities, the plan and the vision to help those players achieve those things. So when your players step up and say things like that and through that they did, multiple players, coaches, you never really know where your team stands until there’s that adversity and you have a chance to provide leadership.”

The Tigers get back to work for year two under Harsin on Sept. 3 versus Mercer.

Comments / 0

Related
Auburn Daily

ESPN FPI predicts Auburn football's 2022 season record

ESPN FPI's matchup predictor has officially been turned loose on every college football game for the 2022 season. The Auburn Tigers (ranked No. 11 in the ESPN FPI) have an interesting schedule laid out ahead of them. The FPI has some even more interesting predictions for Auburn's slate, as well as their overall record.
AUBURN, AL
98online.com

Auburn Hoops Coach Bruce Pearl Tells His Team Not To Fart In The Dead Sea After Learning Hard Lesson

(From Brobible) Auburn basketball is headed east to get a jumpstart on the 2022/23 season. Way, way east. Over the past decade or so, top college basketball programs have hopped on the trend of traveling overseas to get in live, preseason games against top international college, professional and semi-pro teams. This year, the Tigers are headed to Israel.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
247Sports

Eye-catchers from Alabama All-Gas Showcase

MONTGOMERY, ALA. – The Alabama All Gas Showcase took place at Pike Road H.S. in Montgomery on Sunday afternoon with prospects from the local area on site displaying their talent. 247Sports takes you inside the event. Charlie Johnston, Birmingham (AL), Mountain Brook. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 175-pounds, QB Charlie...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
WRBL News 3

Auburn’s HomeGoods opening soon, bringing new retail to The Plains

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County’s first HomeGoods is slated to open this fall, according to Mayor Ron Anders. The home decor discount store is a favorite shopping destination. The space is under construction at Flint’s Crossing Shopping Center along Opelika Road across from the Auburn Mall. An official grand opening date has yet to be set, but Anders says it will happen soon.
AUBURN, AL
WRIC - ABC 8News

Bullet fired into hospital window in Georgia

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating after a bullet was fired into a patient’s window at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center. According to police, the incident happened on July 22, 2022 at about 11:40 p.m. The hospital is located at 1514 Vernon Road. Police said no one was injured in the […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WSFA

Drone video shows progress on Montgomery whitewater park construction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided WSFA 12 News with new drone footage that shows the latest progress. The company says they’ve started working on water and power for the site. They are also preparing for the roofing...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Auburn Tigers#Sec
WTVM

Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly overnight shooting. 21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder. She’s accused of gunning down 26-year-old Sybearia Paige late Saturday night on Trask Drive. The victim later died at the hospital. Johnson...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

1 dead in 5-vehicle crash shortly after Montgomery SWAT cancels pursuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is dead and others are injured after a crash involving a vehicle sought by police Monday morning. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the crash happened in the 5800 block of Vaughn Road and involved five vehicles, including one that was the target in a pursuit with SWAT team members.
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thebamabuzz.com

Montgomery, a new Hyundai engine facility is coming to town

Montgomery runs on Hyundai! There’s a new engine facility coming to town with 50 jobs. Keep reading to find out all the details about this Hyundai facility. This Alabama city is already familiar with Hyundia—we’re talking about it being the largest private manufacturer in the area with 2,700 full-time and 500 part-time employees, according to Transportation Today. With incredible numbers like that, the company decided to open a new 260,000-square-foot facility. This $388 million facility will be making engines for Hyundai cars.
MONTGOMERY, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

Commissioner Delays Approval of Montgomery Thrive Funding, Claims “Forgotten Priorities”

As part of its meeting on July 19th the Montgomery County Commission heard from Cal Franklin, the Director of Governmental Affairs with AmWaste, the company responsible for garbage collection in the county. Franklin told the commissioners that recent driver shortages and the increase in the cost of diesel fuel are making it more difficult for the company to collect garbage at the current rate they are being paid by the county. In fact, he says at the moment the company is actually losing money while continuing to provide the service.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

County Sanitation proposes pricing change, no more cans

At Monday night’s Russell County Commission work session, the commission had a discussion about trash cans and carts. Currently, Russell County residents can have a 30-gal trash can, in addition to the 96-gal cart provided by the Sanitation Department, and are billed $20 per month. The option exists to add a second 96-gal cart for an additional $20, bringing the bill for those with two 96-gal carts to $40.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy