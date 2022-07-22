ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. expected to miss extended time with back injury. The details

By Jordan McPherson, Craig Mish
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SG2hB_0gpCdKgj00

A CT scan on Miami Marlins All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm, Jr.’s back has revealed a stress fracture, sources told the Miami Herald on Friday.

Chisholm is expected to miss about six weeks with the injury, which points to early September as the likely earliest return.

Chisholm, who was named the National League’s starter at his position after winning the fan vote , has been on the injured list since June 29 with a right lower back strain and has been rehabbing at the Marlins’ spring training complex in Jupiter. He did not play in the All-Star Game but did make the trip to Los Angeles to take part in the festivities surrounding the game.

Chisholm took batting practice on the workout day Monday at Dodger Stadium even though he was not going to play. He did not take batting practice on the day of the game Tuesday.

Prior to the All-Star Break, Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Chisholm had been feeling fine when it came to swinging, taking groundballs and throwing but was having trouble running.

About a week later, the problems continued to persist.

“You feel bad,” Mattingly said pregame Friday before the Marlins opened a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. “He’s having a really good year, obviously made the All-Star team. You got a feeling something was wrong when he wasn’t able to get to that All-Star Game and be able to play because we knew it was something that he would have pushed himself to get to be able to play.”

So what’s next for Chisholm over this (at minimum) next month and a half?

“We just take the steps forward to get him right,” Mattingly said, “and let that process take shape and go with it wherever it goes.”

His extended absence doesn’t bode well for the Marlins, considering he has been a spark plug for the offense all season when healthy and the team has been stagnant in his absence.

Despite missing the past 19 games entering Friday and playing in just 60 games overall, Chisholm still leads the team in slugging (.535), OPS (.860), home runs (14), RBI (45) and runs scored (39). He also has 12 stolen bases.

Roster move

The Marlins on Friday placed right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. The IL designation is retroactive to Tuesday, meaning the earliest Poteet can be activated is Aug. 2.

This is Poteet’s second IL stint that has been a result of an elbow injury. He missed about six weeks with his first stint before being activated on July 15. Poteet made just one relief appearance after being activated, giving up five runs on seven hits (including two home runs) over two innings on July 16 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Jordan Holloway replaces Poteet on the active roster. Holloway has a career 3.96 ERA over 14 MLB appearances (four starts, 10 in relief) but has pitched to a 6.08 ERA in the minors this season over 11 appearances (five starts) and missed more than two months with an injury.

Marlins sign second-round pick

The Marlins on Friday signed second-round pick Jacob Miller, the No. 46 overall pick in the MLB Draft.

Miller is an 18-year-old right-handed pitcher out of Liberty Union (Ohio) High School and was tabbed as the No. 37 overall prospect in the draft by MLB Pipeline.

He was Gatorade’s Ohio state player of the year after pitching to a 0.35 ERA with 94 strikeouts against six walks over 40 innings last season.

Over his high school career, he recorded 382 strikeouts over 172 innings pitched in 27 starts.

Marlins senior director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik said the Marlins view Miller as a potential mid-rotation starting pitcher and noted the Marlins saw “a lot of his starts with our entire scouting staff this spring” and that Miller was a target of theirs for “multiple, multiple months.”

The 6-2 righty primarily relies on a fastball that sits between 91-95 mph but has touched 97, a 78-82 mph curveball and a 83-87 mph slider. He is also developing a mid-80s changeup.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

After yet another rough outing, Marlins’ Trevor Rogers gets introspective about his struggles

The game had already been over for close to 20 minutes, and Trevor Rogers merely sat at his locker, staring inward. At this point, some introspection might be needed. The Miami Marlins’ left-handed pitcher once again had a rough outing, this time giving up six runs on eight hits and two walks while only completing 3 2/3 innings in an 11-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ball Park to start a four-game series.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Mattingly
Miami Herald

Officer shoots and kills 18-foot snake wrapped around man’s neck, Pennsylvania cops say

Monday, July 25, update: A man died four days after a snake coiled itself around his neck, according to a Pennsylvania coroner. The man, identified as 27-year-old Elliott Senseman, died on Sunday, July 24, from a brain injury “due to asphyxiation by constriction,” according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio. Senseman had a “complete lack of oxygen to the brain,” the coroner said.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Injury#Ct#The National League
Miami Herald

‘Please keep praying.’ A Florida car chase and shootout put a police dog in jeopardy

K9 Huk, a police dog with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, was shot three times during a confrontation that left two people dead. The K9 was released into a car with three armed suspects following a shootout and car crash near Jacksonville Zoo, Director Joe Cowan said at a briefing. After a suspect shot at Huk, five officers returned fire to remove the dog from the car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
17K+
Followers
936
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy