Official: Oleksandr Zinchenko Announces Manchester City Departure Ahead Of Arsenal Move

After spending six years at the club, Oleksandr Zinchenko has officially announced his departure from Manchester City. The defender has been linked with a move away for months and will now join Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The left-back was signed from Russian club Ufa for just £1.6million in 2016 and has gone on to play 128 times for City, scoring two goals and registering 12 assists.

The Ukrainian international was never a regular starter for City in his time at the Sky Blues but is still highly regarded by fans of the club. The fullback was a solid performer whenever he did step into the team and became a fan favourite due to his clear passion for the club.

However, City are in the market for a new left-back and are desperate to sign Brighton's Marc Cucurella. Zinchenko was already playing second fiddle to Joao Cancelo, so the addition of another left-back to City's squad would see his game-time diminish even further.

It was reported that the defender agreed terms on a contract with Arsenal two days ago , and it now seems the deal is complete. Zinchenko confirmed his exit from Manchester City today in an Instagram video captioned 'forever in my heart'.

Zinchenko reflects on his time at the club in the video and on the support he was given whilst the ongoing conflict in his country first started: " We won trophies. We became stronger after defeats. We never looked for easy wins and we knew how to celebrate them beautifully."

"You supported me in the most difficult moment of my life and you became part of my heart forever.

"Thank you all Manchester City"

The 25-year-old's time at City can only be classed as a success on a footballing and financial level. Having signed the defender for less than £2million the club are now set to make around £28million in profit on Zinchenko, which is a fantastic piece of business.

But the fullback was also an incredibly reliable performer and never let the club down when called upon. The Ukrainian's presence in the squad meant it was never a disaster if one of City's left-backs picked up an injury, as Zinchenko would generally slot into the team seamlessly.

Whoever is brought into the club to replace the 26-year-old will have incredibly big boots to fill.

