Cook Like a Pro With Our Picks for the Best Knife Sets

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you're looking to outfit your outdoor kitchen or dining space with a new collection of dinnerware, there aren't many materials better suited than melamine. According to Webstaurant Store, this nitrogen-based compound is highly durable, affordable, and can mimic the look of other materials that present risks of breakage (like china or stoneware, for example). Melamine resists temperature transfer, keeping your food hot without taking on that heat itself, so with this material making up your dinnerware, you'll avoid any unexpected burns from a hot plate. What makes for the best melamine outdoor dinnerware sets can often be subjective, though there are a few things to look out for.

SHOPPING ・ 26 DAYS AGO