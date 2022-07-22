ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Stetson Bennett confident in himself, concerned only about being best he can be

By Palmer Thombs about 5 hours
 5 days ago
Emilee Chinn | Getty Images

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett knows where he stands in the national discussions about his position. Alabama’s Bryce Young is the reining Heisman Trophy winner. CJ Stroud of Ohio State and USC’s Caleb Williams are expected to give him a run for his money this season. Then there’s the darlings of the NFL Draft like Will Levis, Anthony Richardson and Tanner McKee as well as sleepers like Grayson McCall, Hendon Hooker and Tyler Van Dyke.

But where is Bennett in all of this conversation? After all, he just led Georgia to a perfect regular season that included wins over three of those names listed above. In the postseason, he added another win over one of College Football’s top quarterbacks by beating Alabama and bringing home the National Championship trophy.

“No one wants the walk-on quarterback,” Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith said during his trip to SEC Media Days this week. “Because the media, all they do is hype up the five-star, big-arm talent quarterback or this great descendance with good quarterbacks and all of that stuff. You can’t teach people how to win, and you can’t teach what Stetson has. I personally think he has grit.”

And while a compliment from his teammate certainly will land well with Bennett, he really doesn’t seem to care what anybody else thinks about him. He avoided the distractions of the outside world last season by getting rid of his smartphone. He only got that back to respond to the many messages he was receiving after the National Championship Game. Now he’s doing everything possible to be as successful as possible in Georgia’s offense in 2022.

“I care more about being good than people thinking that I’m good,” Bennett said. “Am I competitive, do I want to be the best in the country? Yeah. But not because people say I’m not. Because that’s who I am … My worry is just about being good. We’ll let everything else sort itself out.”

“Experience teaches you everything. You don’t know what you don’t know. Once you’re there, then you have more of an idea. I think maybe less so of playing and more so of being my sixth year here. I’m very familiar with it,” he added. “If you stuck somebody off the street who didn’t have to deal with this on a day in and day out basis, they might feel slapped in the face. For me, and for everybody else here, it’s just another day. It’s what we do, it’s what’s expected.”

For Bennett, that means putting in more time training and establishing a connection with the rest of his team as a leader. Kirby Smart has said that’s the biggest area in which Bennett can grow. Bennett said the biggest thing he’s taken away from the last couple of months in preparation for the 2022 season has been gaining confidence in his pass catchers and them gaining confidence in him.

And his teammates are seeing that effort too. Center Sedrick Van Pran said that Bennett is bettering himself in all aspects.

“I think one that that Stetson has grown a lot in is – I don’t want to say maturity because he’s always been mature, but just his leadership intangibles,” Van Pran said. “Picking guys up when they’re down or telling guys, ‘Lean on me,’ spending time after practice when it’s 7:00 and nobody wants to be there. ‘Hey, let’s go throw balls together. Hey Sed, let’s get a couple of snaps,’ those type of things. He truly does lead, and leading isn’t always, ‘Rah-rah’ in your face. The guys around him respect him, and I think he’s doing the little things right. Watching extra film, studying mistakes that he made last year so that he doesn’t make them again. I think those type of things will carry.”

“I think now he has a little more – what’s the right word – support because he is the guy,” Smart added. “It’s hard for players around you to have conviction you’re the guy if you’re not the starter. He wasn’t the starter at this time last year, at this time two years ago. He started intermittently throughout two years ago, then once he won the job, I think he’s created a little bit of momentum with our players, our skill players, because there’s not a doubt there. They understand he knows the system. He can get them the ball. He can throw the ball vertically down the field, deep comebacks, he can scramble and make a play with his feet. I think they value that. That’s given him a little bit more credibility, which credibility to me is earned, right? He earned that by the way he played at the end of the year and most of the season. He continues to do that the way he leads out there on seven-on-sevens, practices and things.”

