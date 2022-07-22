Should the Packers sign Eric Fisher?

Former Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Eric Fisher (79) could sign with the Green Bay Packers. Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers tend to have a very strong offensive line each season they step out on the field. The team drafted three rookie offensive lineman in Sean Rhyan (UCLA), Zach Tom (Wake Forest), and Rasheed Walker (Penn State). Those three players will join a group led by All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins. However, injuries are a problem for this team. The status of both Bakhtiari (ACL) and Jenkins (ACL) are both uncertain at the moment. Second-year center Josh Myers is hopeful for a bounce-back season after missing more than half of his rookie season with his own knee injury. The team also released veteran right tackle earlier this offseason. Perhaps Green Bay might be looking to add more help along the offensive line. Could a free agent like Eric Fisher be an option?

After being selected at No. 1 overall in 2013 by the Kansas City Chiefs, Fisher would go on to play for Head Coach Andy Reid for eight seasons (2013-2020). Fisher was a very solid offensive piece as he protected the blind side of both Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes. The former Central Michigan star started in 113 out of the 117 total games in which he played in. No. 72 was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2020. He also started all three possteason games for the team during their Super Bowl run in 2019. He would sign with the Colts in 2021 and play just one season in Indianapolis.

Fisher stands at a whopping 6-7 and weighs roughly 310 lbs. With uncertainty at the right tackle position, the former All-America could be a great fit on Matt LaFleur's team. Adding Fisher to a lineup with, when healthy, Bakhtiari at left tackle and Jenkins at left guard would make the Packers rushing attack stronger and their passing attack more efficient. Also, the team has versatile offensive linemen in guard Jon Runyan Jr., guard Royce Newman, and tackle Yosh Nijman to help provide depth. Fisher would most likely come in on a one-year deal due to him being over 30 and not playing a full season in three years.