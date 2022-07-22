ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Should the Packers sign Eric Fisher?

By Timothy Lindsey
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ji0fo_0gpCcEQa00
Former Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Eric Fisher (79) could sign with the Green Bay Packers. Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers tend to have a very strong offensive line each season they step out on the field. The team drafted three rookie offensive lineman in Sean Rhyan (UCLA), Zach Tom (Wake Forest), and Rasheed Walker (Penn State). Those three players will join a group led by All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins. However, injuries are a problem for this team. The status of both Bakhtiari (ACL) and Jenkins (ACL) are both uncertain at the moment. Second-year center Josh Myers is hopeful for a bounce-back season after missing more than half of his rookie season with his own knee injury. The team also released veteran right tackle earlier this offseason. Perhaps Green Bay might be looking to add more help along the offensive line. Could a free agent like Eric Fisher be an option?

After being selected at No. 1 overall in 2013 by the Kansas City Chiefs, Fisher would go on to play for Head Coach Andy Reid for eight seasons (2013-2020). Fisher was a very solid offensive piece as he protected the blind side of both Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes. The former Central Michigan star started in 113 out of the 117 total games in which he played in. No. 72 was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2020. He also started all three possteason games for the team during their Super Bowl run in 2019. He would sign with the Colts in 2021 and play just one season in Indianapolis.

Fisher stands at a whopping 6-7 and weighs roughly 310 lbs. With uncertainty at the right tackle position, the former All-America could be a great fit on Matt LaFleur's team. Adding Fisher to a lineup with, when healthy, Bakhtiari at left tackle and Jenkins at left guard would make the Packers rushing attack stronger and their passing attack more efficient. Also, the team has versatile offensive linemen in guard Jon Runyan Jr., guard Royce Newman, and tackle Yosh Nijman to help provide depth. Fisher would most likely come in on a one-year deal due to him being over 30 and not playing a full season in three years.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

J.J. Watt to help fan pay for grandfather's funeral so she can keep her Texans gear

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt offered to help a fan pay for her grandfather's funeral Wednesday night so she wouldn't have to sell her Houston Texans gear. A teacher named Jennifer Simpson tweeted Wednesday that she was selling a pair of Watt-branded shoes for $60 and a Watt jersey for $30 to help pay for the funeral. Watt saw the tweet and told Simpson that he'd help with the costs.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: NFL would not accept 6-8 game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson

Shortly after it was learned Tuesday that the hearing in front of NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding the possible suspension of Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to last for "multiple days," The Associated Press' Rob Maaddi dropped somewhat of a bombshell when he tweeted the league could accept a ban of six-to-eight games for Watson rather than the indefinite suspension it reportedly requested:
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Analyst: Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky 'is QB1 with a bullet'

Those who have paid any attention to the situation shouldn't have been surprised when All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward essentially declared last week that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is an overwhelming favorite to officially be named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky is currently competing against first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns reportedly 'did their homework' on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Depending on the latest report on the subject, the Cleveland Browns allegedly expect to be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson from anywhere between half and all of the upcoming NFL season as Watson and company await to learn if he'll be suspended over no fewer than two-dozen allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
The Spun

Odell Beckham Sends Clear Message: NFL World Reacts

The 2022 NFL season sits fewer than two months away, but veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is still looking for a new home. After playing the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, OBJ earned his first Super Bowl victory. Unfortunately, that ring came with a cost as he tore his ACL during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Eagles Reported to Sign Former Dallas RB

Reported originally by Chris Tomasson, the Eagles reported to sign a former running back for the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles start their training camp officially on Tuesday. Many Eagles fans still question if they’ll resign RB Jordan Howard. The Eagles backfield is full of potential as they have already signed post draft pickup Kennedy Brooks from Oklahoma. It’s likely the Eagles will sign former Cowboys RB Jaquan Hardy.
DALLAS, TX
PackerCentral

Packers Adding 6-Foot-5 Former USFL Receiver

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have signed a free-agent receiver, but it’s neither Odell Beckham nor Julio Jones. As first reported by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Packers have added Osirus Mitchell, a receiver from the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions, according to a source. It is the second USFL addition for the Packers before the start of training camp following the signing of tight end Sal Cannella.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The significance of the Packers releasing tight end Eli Wolf

Last week, the Green Bay Packers made a couple of quiet roster moves. More specifically, within their tight end room. The team signed USFL star Sal Cannella, who led all tight ends in receiving yards during the 2022 USFL season. Cannella would have been the 90th player on Green Bay's roster before training camp. According to NFL rules, teams can have up to 90 players before and during training camp. The team apparently is not done making moves. Green Bay released tight end Eli Wolf on Friday, which made way for an open roster spot. That could be more significant than people think.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Green Bay Packers#Pro Bowl#The Kansas City Chiefs
Yardbarker

Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video

The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed up to training camp sporting quite the look. Let's do this. @AaronRodgers12 #PackersCamp | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/gEgqBhyzJP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 26, 2022 Naturally, Twitter was all over the very obvious Nicolas Cage joke to be made. Rodgers clearly seemed to be channeling Cage’s Con Air […] The post Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

3 WR’s The Browns Can Still Sign In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns are coming into the 2022 NFL season with an interesting group of receivers. They no longer have the duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to help them this season. However, they have Amari Cooper to help the Browns passing game. But they also have Donovan...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
UCLA
Yardbarker

Bengals reportedly trying to sell naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium after Steelers' decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers generated an interesting combination of revenue and controversy when they changed the name of their home stadium from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium this summer. Acrisure, an insurance brokerage firm out of Michigan, is reportedly spending over $10 million a year for the stadium's naming rights. To compare, the Pittsburgh-based Heinz ketchup company previously paid an average of $2.85 million per year to have its name attached to the Steelers' home.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Seahawks Tried Out Five Players

Hausmann, 24, wound up signing a three-year rookie deal with the Lions after going undrafted in the 2021 draft. The Lions, unfortunately, waived him in August of last year but only lasted one day before being claimed by the Giants. From there, Hausmann spent time on and off the Giants’...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: What A Difference 24 Hours Make

Just a day ago, the Chicago Bears had many questions about the offensive line. After two signings, however, the unit looks stronger. As the Chicago Bears prepare for the start of training camp tomorrow, general manager Ryan Poles shows that he’s still busy trying to bolster the roster. He made acquisitions to try to improve two of the weakest positions on the team.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees ‘hit pause button’ on acquiring star Cincinnati starting pitcher, targeting superstar outfielder

The New York Yankees are expected to make a big splash at the trade deadline in just a few days. General manager Brian Cashman has been working the phones diligently to find a proper deal, but with Washington Nationals superstar outfielder Juan Soto entering the mix, most teams with the available prospects have dropped everything to focus on him.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

37K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy